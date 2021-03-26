What's new

Pakistan not invited by Joe Biden to "Climate Summit" while Turkey, Israel, China and others were

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375534115362123788


President Joe Biden administration announced that the United States of America would be holding an online World Leaders’ Climate Summit in the month of April. The White House statement released on March 26th said “President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing”.

According to the statement by the White House, the key themes of the summit are set to revolve around the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action.

In the list of invitees included several world leaders like PM Modi of India, PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, PM Lotay Tshering and others like President Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping from China.

Other countries whose premiers have been invited to the Climate Summit include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Republic of the Congo, Denmark, European Commission, France, Gabon, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Singapore amongst others.





This would have probably been the only summit where Imran Khan and Netanyahu would have been speaking on the same forum.

I feel that Biden is carrying Obama's legacy by snubbing Pakistan. Trump at least recognized Pakistan's importance.
 
So Pakistanis shouldn't put too much hope on future american military product including sub system like US engines for future procurement.
 
So this patwari mean Pakistani government is selected n rejected by America
Actually it’s help us in long term .now out policy makers have fully understanding of Biden administration n they plan how to tackle him.
 
We will receive orders. See the thing is, in past, we ignored all our National decisions due to one thing or the other. We only get orders, and global leaders exactly know how to control Pakistan.
So actually that's the reason why we don't have any standing anywhere.
Want respect? Get your stuff under your tight control.
 
