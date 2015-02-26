Pakistan no longer ‘up for sale’: NSA

Actually no. The country was very pragmatic and strictly followed a policy of chasing the side with the butter. Thus in 1950s the country tilted to USA and China. The former was the only source of dollars and weapons to counter the much larger India. This was hard realism at work. And Pakistan got a windfall from it. From new capital city, new cantonments, F-104 Starfighters to Patton tanks all free courtesy of US taxpayer.



This continued in 1970s by Bhutto who smelled there was whole mountain of butter to be carved out in the newly rich Arab oil kingdoms. Petrodollars smelled nice. Thus Bhutto gathered all the Bedouins in a tent in Lahore to fleece them.



Al went well. However by 1980s with religion and mullacracy gaining ground pragmatism came under pressure and even attack as idealogues wanted to chase ummah dream and thus moved away from Pak centric strategy to a trans-Islamic utopian delusions. I feel Pakistan has still not recovered from this hallucination.