Pakistan no longer ‘up for sale’: NSA

1634228422977.png



National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a new paradigm whereby the country will no longer be ‘up for sale', rather, it would orient its policies around safeguarding and standing up for its interests.

“Pakistan is going to stand for what its interests are, not emotively but very pragmatically,” he said in an interview with journalist Dr Moeed Pirzada, for Global Space Village.

“This has invited much criticism, with many deeming it a mistake, but it is true – Pakistan no longer will host bases,” he said, with regard to not allowing the airbases to any other country in future.

Dr Yusuf said for the past 20 years, there was an unwinnable war that “some wanted Pakistan to win for them, which was simply an unrealistic goal”.

He mentioned that in the past, decisions had been taken without the public on board, which ultimately “backfired”.

“This is a paradigm that this prime minister has set with every country and not just the United States,” he said, adding that “If there is a condition which Pakistan does not feel to be in its interest, we will not go for it”. APP

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan no longer ‘up for sale’: NSA | The Express Tribune

Pakistan is going to stand for what its interests are, not emotively but very pragmatically, adds Dr Moeed Yusuf
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,669
-3
25,507
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
It took our leadership over 74 years to realize this......... :disagree:
 
Actually no. The country was very pragmatic and strictly followed a policy of chasing the side with the butter. Thus in 1950s the country tilted to USA and China. The former was the only source of dollars and weapons to counter the much larger India. This was hard realism at work. And Pakistan got a windfall from it. From new capital city, new cantonments, F-104 Starfighters to Patton tanks all free courtesy of US taxpayer.

This continued in 1970s by Bhutto who smelled there was whole mountain of butter to be carved out in the newly rich Arab oil kingdoms. Petrodollars smelled nice. Thus Bhutto gathered all the Bedouins in a tent in Lahore to fleece them.

Al went well. However by 1980s with religion and mullacracy gaining ground pragmatism came under pressure and even attack as idealogues wanted to chase ummah dream and thus moved away from Pak centric strategy to a trans-Islamic utopian delusions. I feel Pakistan has still not recovered from this hallucination.
 
Bro, we are currently in the process of recovering now.
 
***
There was a reason Soviets sent em to Gulags and even ME countries are bruttaly cracking down on em (read up they gone full savage, primitive mode on mullacracy- doin some brutal stuff)
but here we have messed up so much that it'll be hard...
 
Last edited:
Better late then never, but who’s looking to buy us anyway? The US is making demands, not looking to extend offers or expand ties etc.
 
