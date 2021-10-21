Pakistan Nishana Hai - Gen Hameed Gull

Even after losing the war in Afghanistan, the US and World establishment is hell bent on damaging Pakistan's economy through its local agents. They tried to break Pakistan into parts through the insurgency in Balochistan and KPK but were foiled by the Army.



Now the strategy is apparently invisible. The objective of this current economic destabilization strategy is to create such a situation through inflation that Pakistan is forced to hand over its Nuclear Arsenal to the US in return for aid money.



General Hameed Gull rightly said that "9/11 Bahana ha, Afghanistan Thikana hai aur Pakistan Nishana Hai".



We have defeated the external threats. Now we have to face the internal threats of destabilization.



The current economic scenario feels like the frog in boiling water situation. The water temperature keeps rising but the frog does not jump and eventually dies.



The present government is a security and economic threat to the stability and existence of Pakistan and its armed forces. The sooner it is removed the better.