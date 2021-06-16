What's new

Pakistan - New Zealand series 2021 in Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,832
74
101,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pak vs NZ: PCB to seek NCOC nod to allow limited crowds to stadiums


Sohail Imran
August 7, 2021



File photo



ISLAMABAD: In a bid to allow limited audiences in the stadiums during the much-awaited New Zealand series amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations to approach the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to get its nod, Geo News reported Saturday.

Sources privy to the development said that PCB is working on a proposal and will present its case to the apex COVID-19 body later this month.

The board will formally ask the NCOC to allow only vaccinated people at the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket stadiums.

The PCB is expected to propose permission to fill 50% of the capacity of stadiums to those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC has reimposed restrictions amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country which has gripped the country, with an over 8% positivity ratio during the last few days.

Earlier, the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended in March when several players and support staff members tested positive. The tournament was later rescheduled in Abu Dhabi.


Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad
12-14 Sep – Room isolation
15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match
17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore
26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore
29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore
1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore
3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AsianLion
World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand
2
Replies
19
Views
930
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
B
How economic integration could help India and Bangladesh fulfil the expectations of their people
Replies
10
Views
337
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
313ghazi
Pakistan in 'serious discussions' about hosting England for tour in 2021
Replies
1
Views
330
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Daniel808
China Suspend All Activities under China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue
Replies
1
Views
249
Daniel808
Daniel808
sree45
Bangladesh's Test status under threat
Replies
4
Views
778
Saiful Islam
Saiful Islam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom