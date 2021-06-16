Pakistan - New Zealand series 2021 in Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: PCB to seek NCOC nod to allow limited crowds to stadiums

Series schedule

August 7, 2021ISLAMABAD: In a bid to allow limited audiences in the stadiums during the much-awaited New Zealand series amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations to approach the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to get its nod,reported Saturday.Sources privy to the development said that PCB is working on a proposal and will present its case to the apex COVID-19 body later this month.The board will formally ask the NCOC to allow only vaccinated people at the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket stadiums.The PCB is expected to propose permission to fill 50% of the capacity of stadiums to those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates.It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC has reimposed restrictions amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country which has gripped the country, with an over 8% positivity ratio during the last few days.Earlier, the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended in March when several players and support staff members tested positive. The tournament was later rescheduled in Abu Dhabi.11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad12-14 Sep – Room isolation15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore