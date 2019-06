I have agreements and disagreements with IK, but fact is he is lonely fighting against status quo and chances of him marching towards victory beyond threshold are zero (unless Almighty have different plans for Pakistan). The parties of status quo (Political elite, Bureaucracy, Military elite, Judiciary, Business Tycoons, Wadairas/Jagairdars etc.) can't afford to end up where they will be treated like rest of mango men and will be answerable. So, IK isn't Danday/Bamboo wali Sarkar you are looking, he is trying to do the task with matchstick.

