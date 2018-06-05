What's new

Pakistan never has, and never will, forget the contribution of Bengalis to Pakistan

there are some Bangladeshis that seem to think that Pakistan doesnt respect Bengalis, their contribution to the Pakistan creation movement, Bengali language/culture/food, etc. all that couldnt be further from the truth. i made a post about this in an older thread, but i am making that post into a thread (as @peagle suggested) so that it can get greater visibility forever and little by little we can clear the misconceptions.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

the video and pics below is Minar-e-Pakistan. the Lahore Resolution presented by AK Fazlul Haq is written in Urdu and Bengali and its on the monument itself. i am sure we all know who AK Fazlul Haq is, the Sher-e-Bangla.

"At the base, there are floral inscriptions on ten converging white marble Commemorative plaques. The inscriptions include the text of Lahore Resolution in Urdu, Bengali and English, and Delhi Resolution's text, which was passed on 9 April 1946. On different plaques, Quranic verses and 99 names of Allah are inscribed in Arabic calligraphy, whereas National Anthem of Pakistan in Urdu and Bengali, excerpts from the speeches of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Urdu, Bengali and English, along with few couplets of Allama Iqbal include the other important inscriptions."

also at Minar-e-Pakistan if you look from the top, you can see there are 2 crescent moons. one is green and that represents West Pakistan, and one is red and that represents East Pakistan.

24921623267_ff51cb7f47_b.jpg


EOncA5XWAAY3Dw2.jpg


there are also 2 eyes, one represents West Pakistan, and the 2nd represents East Pakistan. you can see it in the video.

completion of the monument ended at 1968. 1971 happened later, so if we wanted to delete the contribution of Bengali people and Bengali language then we wouldnt have all this present at Minar-e-Pakistan, a very important site in the history of Pakistan (East and West).

there are also 2 eyes, one represents West Pakistan, and the 2nd represents East Pakistan. you can see it in the video.

completion of the monument ended at 1968. 1971 happened later, so if we wanted to delete the contribution of Bengali people and Bengali language then we wouldnt have all this present at Minar-e-Pakistan, a very important site in the history of Pakistan and its people (East and West).


as for what the damage from 1971. its still happening today. if you understand Urdu, but there is tear-jerker of a video you can see to know what i mean. a Pakistani Bengali was interviewed (in 2020) in a Bengali fish market in Pakistan. his sister lives in Bangladesh. he hasnt met his sister since 1974, he hasnt even seen her face on whatsapp or anything since 1974, ever since he came to Pakistan and started working for the Government of Pakistan. i put a time stamp in the video. just look at his eyes and listen to his voice.

 
I am sorry to say this but no one cares anymore, neither Pakistanis nor Bengalis.
 
