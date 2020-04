Is it time to replace China with Russia?



No doubt China has given us many technologies and weapon systems but they don't to it for the love of Pakistan rather to confront India.



Even if Pakistan does not buy any weapons from China, they will still consider India as their rival & enemy. So they is no risk of China selling any weapons to India.



On the other hand, Russia had been selling weapons to India for many decades now but this relationship is very weak today thanks to Modi who is anti-Russia. Today, Modi's India is primarily buying weapons from the US.



Hence, Pakistan buying weapons from Russia instead of China would break the Russia-India relationship permanently and we could get advanced weapons systems from Russia.

Click to expand...