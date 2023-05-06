Pakistan needs to repay $700m in May and $3bn in June

JackTheRipper
KARACHI: Pakistan needs to repay another $3.7 billion in external debt by the end of June 30 this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
According to the report, Pakistan has to pay $700m in May and $3bn in June. Despite support from Saudi Arabia and UAE, the IMF remained unsatisfied. Staff-level agreement for $1.1.bn could not be concluded.
Pakistan needs to repay $3.7bn debt by June: Fitch
However, the Fitch Ratings expects Pakistan and IMF to reach an agreement.
www.dawn.com