Pakistan needs to repay $700m in May and $3bn in June

KARACHI: Pakistan needs to repay another $3.7 billion in external debt by the end of June 30 this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

According to the report, Pakistan has to pay $700m in May and $3bn in June. Despite support from Saudi Arabia and UAE, the IMF remained unsatisfied. Staff-level agreement for $1.1.bn could not be concluded.

Pakistan needs to repay $3.7bn debt by June: Fitch

However, the Fitch Ratings expects Pakistan and IMF to reach an agreement.
Plunder of precious respurces by the military Inc. need to be stopped. Sell a few dozen Golf courses, mostly owned by Army, leased by them, and stop the pilferage.

And/or mortgage them to get the finances.


'One golf stick costs...': Pakistan-born barrister blasts army for its golf courses amid economic crisis

Khalid Umar, a popular British-Pakistani barrister, recently shared a collage of pictures, showing a golf course exclusively for the country's military officers. He said this was one of the 200 military elite exclusive golf courses, each spread over 1900 acre green.



pak-army-sixteen_nine.jpg



200 golfclub in Pakistan maintained by govt : IMF report

Are these golf courses are only on paper or not properly being maintained? What is the issue? Try getting access to one, sab maloom ho jai ga.
25% debt will be repaid by selling 2 golf courses, said Pakistan's Defense Minister

Pakistan is going through very bad economic conditions these days. Inflation is at its peak and the prices of food and drink are skyrocketing. In such a
Golf clubs built on lands worth billions of dollars: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has raised question over building of gold clubs on state lands.In a statement on social media, Khawaja Asif said that 200 golf clubs have been built on...
its all easy, Cancel and cut the perks Of Harami Rusted Brass of Gandu HIjra Quarters and then use those funds to pay for Debt
 

