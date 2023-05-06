What's new

Pakistan needs to repay $3.7bn debt by June: Fitch

KARACHI: Pakistan needs to repay another $3.7 billion in external debt by the end of June 30 this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

During the entire current fiscal year, the country has been struggling to avoid default with the help of friendly countries and multilateral lending agencies but the next fiscal year is about to begin with another huge requirement of dollars.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a Fitch Rating official said Pakistan would have to repay $3.7bn up to June 2023. The Fitch official expects China would roll over a $2.4bn loan maturing next month.

According to the report, Pakistan has to pay $700m in May and $3bn in June. Despite support from Saudi Arabia and UAE, the IMF remained unsatisfied. Staff-level agreement for $1.1.bn could not be concluded.

The prime minister as well as the finance minister has been announcing that Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions to conclude the 9th review but the IMF is unmoved.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail recently told a private TV channel that the IMF should release the tranche since all the conditions have been met. Delaying the release of the tranche would have a bad impact on the economy.

However, the Fitch Ratings expects Pakistan and IMF to reach an agreement. Pakistan already received financial commitments from Saudi Arabia and UAE, it said.

Independent economists and analysts believe that both the default and restructuring of external debts would be greatly harmful to the economy. With the support of China Pakistan has been striving to avoid both situations.

China’s foreign minister on Friday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss crucial matters including funding and loan rollovers.

Recently a high official from Pakistan visited China apparently to get support for the economy while the Chinese foreign minister is expected to announce some good news for the battered economy of Pakistan.

Beijing is the biggest trade partner of Islamabad but the balance of trade is grossly in favour of China. Pakistan has great scope to expand its exports to the second-largest economy in the world.

However, some experts maintain that Chinese power companies are not happy with the payment delays. The increasing power debt is a serious issue for China. Pakistan is also not allowing outflows of profits and dividends due to extremely poor foreign exchange reserves.

How are these broke beggars going to repay 3.7 billion dollars? 🤔

Ishaq Dar was adamant that IMF would sign the agreement. Every week Ishaq Dar used to claim that an agreement is only a few days away. What happened?
 
China will probably roll over their debt. That still leaves more than a billion taking 25% of forex. And we are talking about only June.
 
These pathetic beggars are living day to day. That is how bad things are.

The Pakistani military experiment has gone haywire. The Pakistani generals were expecting an economic miracle after selecting their dream team.
 
Send the invoice to Bajwa he has €6 billion dollars I’m sure he can help out its peanuts for him lol
 
Not happening they are in the deepest hole now. No world body trusts them and they’re hated at home, as is the military brass.
 
@Dalit bro

@maithil bro is right. The Chinese- and others- will have to roll over their debt or risk a fat provision on their Balance sheets. No need for Pak citizens or govt to worry. It is for the hapless lenders to Pak to have sleepless nights.

What Pak needs to bother is how to boost remittances and exports to ensure that CAD remains equal to 0.

Regards
 
ohh bhai jan inflow and outflow are something else . reserves will not increase but they are paying billions .inflow is reduced not stopped

they have controls imports so they should not default . they will have inflow of .

Remittances i inflow recently

Screenshot 2023-05-06 at 10-23-55 homeremit.pdf.png


exports
pakistan-exports.png


by then they will have payments of 10bn$ inflow 10bn$ outflow . reserves will remain same .

they will pay sir . only issue will be stress of reserves . reserves will not increase but payments will be paid .you may forget inflow .

by then paksitan will get inflow of 5bn$ in Remittances only
 
There won't be any boost in exports nor increase in remittances. Expats don't trust PDM crooks. What will PDM export to boost revenue?
 
I said it before and say it again. If Shyte hits the fan and the people of Pakistan let these traitors ruling us escape the country, then shame on them. These hand full of traitors inflicting plain on millions of people need to be lynched and hung to the lamp posts of Islamabad as a minimum. Anything less is a failure.
 
Time to fuel the jet and this time we should send mangoes with our haramkhor COAS on his begging tour.

Lanti bc puri sharam utar chukay hain.
 

