Pakistan needs to focus & spend more on its education sector which is lagging behind.

Władysław Józef Turowicz: Father of Pakistan Space Program

I think Pakistan has fallen behind and neglected this sector, but this is arguable the most important sector for any nation.Our biggest asset, and pretty much any nation's biggest asset is the quality of its human resource. We have one of the highest populations in the world that continues to grow yet we fail to utilise it.I feel Pakistan is not focusing or spending enough on the education sector, like the schooling cirriculum, opening more high quality public schools, as well as investing in more reputable and high quality STEM universities. Part of our problems are likely rooted in this, inadequate education, poorly qualified and skilled individuals in important positions who don't truly understand what they are doing.If we look at after Pakistan gained its independence when it was doing its best, some of the founders of our best instituions that were running them were Polish, Germans and Indian migrants. They were well educated, qualified, experienced, competent and skilled folk!Look at the level of contribution this man had - this is when we truly followed a practice of meritocracy and our institutions were respectable and thriving, Pakistan had one of the best space programs in Asia at the time.When these folks died out, we were left with poorly skilled and unqualified folk, we have neglected focusing on quality education institutions, and neglected meritocracy. Nepotism and corruption started to thrive much more. Our institutions became ineffective and more like loose collection of confused individuals with no clear road map.