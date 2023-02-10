What's new

Pakistan needs to focus & spend more on its education sector which is lagging behind.

Erieye

Erieye

Dec 22, 2022
I think Pakistan has fallen behind and neglected this sector, but this is arguable the most important sector for any nation.

Our biggest asset, and pretty much any nation's biggest asset is the quality of its human resource. We have one of the highest populations in the world that continues to grow yet we fail to utilise it.

I feel Pakistan is not focusing or spending enough on the education sector, like the schooling cirriculum, opening more high quality public schools, as well as investing in more reputable and high quality STEM universities. Part of our problems are likely rooted in this, inadequate education, poorly qualified and skilled individuals in important positions who don't truly understand what they are doing.

If we look at after Pakistan gained its independence when it was doing its best, some of the founders of our best instituions that were running them were Polish, Germans and Indian migrants. They were well educated, qualified, experienced, competent and skilled folk!

Look at the level of contribution this man had - this is when we truly followed a practice of meritocracy and our institutions were respectable and thriving, Pakistan had one of the best space programs in Asia at the time.

Władysław Józef Turowicz: Father of Pakistan Space Program

When these folks died out, we were left with poorly skilled and unqualified folk, we have neglected focusing on quality education institutions, and neglected meritocracy. Nepotism and corruption started to thrive much more. Our institutions became ineffective and more like loose collection of confused individuals with no clear road map.

This is the stark difference between Pakistan and India - quality of education institutions and overall literacy rates.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Educated sector rewards seniority not productivity and talent
 
VCheng

VCheng

Erieye said:
Our biggest asset, and pretty much any nation's biggest asset is the quality of its human resource. We have one of the highest populations in the world that continues to grow yet it fails to utilise it.
That is an absolute fallacy. The Pakistani population is a ticking time bomb due to its rate of growth and the ensuing poverty and ignorance that it breeds, literally and figuratively.
 
Erieye

Erieye

VCheng said:
That is an absolute fallacy. The Pakistani population is a ticking time bomb due to its rate of growth and the ensuing poverty and ignorance that it breeds, literally and figuratively.
I'm not saying overpopulation is a good thing, I'm saying the quality of that population matters the most. For any nation to be successful regardless of population size it requires high quality human resource.

Pakistan's population continues to grow but the quality remains stagnant or gets even worse.

ziaulislam said:
Educated sector rewards seniority not productivity and talent
We need high quality public schools, with good teachers and a good cirriculum. standardised national exams to measure quality/capability of students across the board and compare.

Also more investment in STEM universities - quality must be emphasised.

Our literacy rates need to go up.

This is one sector that could possibly solve Pakistan's problems naturally. India focuses a lot here.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Erieye said:
I'm not saying overpopulation is a good thing, I'm saying the quality of that population matters the most. For any nation to be successful regardless of population size it requires high quality human resource.

Pakistan's population continues to grow but the quality remains stagnant or gets even worse.


We need high quality public schools, with good teachers and a good cirriculum. standardised national exams.

Also more investment in STEM universities - quality must be emphasised.

Our literacy rates need to go up.

This is one sector that could possibly solve Pakistan's problems naturally. India focuses a lot here.
Overpopulation is a guarantee of poor quality, and rapidly falling quality at that. Pakistan lost this battle half a century ago. Now it is time to reap the consequences.
 
Bleek

Bleek

1000%

This paired with a population that values the idea of meritocracy, all institutions must follow meritocracy if they want to thrive.

As well as valuing productivity and talent.
 
Erieye

Erieye

VCheng said:
Overpopulation is a guarantee of poor quality, and rapidly falling quality at that. Pakistan lost this battle half a century ago. Now it is time to reap the consequences.
Both China and India are overpopulated worse than Pakistan but they took the idea of education and creating high quality human resource very seriously.

Pakistan may not become a heaven, but still much much better than it is today.

Projects like Azm, and institutions like the ISI and army's failure and incompetence can be traced back to low quality human resource as well as nepotistic practices.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

I agree. PTI started to roll out a new single national curriculum where progress would be monitored by international standards.

During the Musharraf era a lot of money was thrown into the HEC, but that all stopped too. Our universities don't produce very many PHDs or quality research.

Most importantly and most easy step we fail on is vocational qualifications.

Our population if properly trained as trades people could earn a very good living in Blue collar jobs abroad and improve the quality of thier families lives back home.
 
S

SQ8

Erieye said:
Both China and India are overpopulated worse than Pakistan but they took the idea of education and creating high quality human resource very seriously.

Pakistan may not become a heaven, but still much much better than it is today.
The entire culture including that within education is an antithesis to both knowledge and merit. Unless one revamps education entirely especially on the religious front which guides the overpopulation in Pakistan - there is no future for education in Pakistan.
 
Erieye

Erieye

313ghazi said:
I agree. PTI started to roll out a new single national curriculum where progress would be monitored by international standards.

During the Musharraf era a lot of money was thrown into the HEC, but that all stopped too. Our universities don't produce very many PHDs or quality research.

Most importantly and most easy step we fail on is vocational qualifications.

Our population if properly trained as trades people could earn a very good living in Blue collar jobs abroad and improve the quality of thier families lives back home.
This was best thing PTI ever did, the new national cirriculum and following international standards for quality.

Now we need more investment into international standard public schools and STEM universities. Increase our literacy rates.

I also see an effort in vocational institutes for example the one opened in Gwadar and other areas where there is low development, it's being used as a quick stop gap to get people quickly trained.

But ultimately high quality human resource comes from STEM universities for things like R&D in defence industry and economists etc.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Erieye said:
Both China and India are overpopulated worse than Pakistan but they took the idea of education and creating high quality human resource very seriously.

Pakistan may not become a heaven, but still much much better than it is today.

Projects like Azm, and institutions like the ISI and army's failure and incompetence can be traced back to low quality human resource as well as nepotistic practices.
I do not care about other nations, except USA and Pakistan. And Pakistan is neither one of the two that you mention. My statements remain applicable to Pakistan correctly. The Army did not produce all these kids. The people did.

Erieye said:
This was best thing PTI ever did, the new national cirriculum and following international standards for quality.
ROFL. The SNC is an utter disaster in the making. Pakistan will regret this in many ways.
 
Erieye

Erieye

VCheng said:
I do not care about other nations, except USA and Pakistan. And Pakistan is neither one of the two that you mention. My statements remain applicable to Pakistan correctly. The Army did not produce all these kids. The people did.
But the existence and status of those nations disprove your point regarding pakistan's population size...

SQ8 said:
The entire culture including that within education is an antithesis to both knowledge and merit. Unless one revamps education entirely especially on the religious front which guides the overpopulation in Pakistan - there is no future for education in Pakistan.
An effort must be made, I think the religion card is very overplayed here, people in Pakistan take drugs, drink, having relationships quite openly sometimes in certain areas. Their religion only comes in certain circumstances. I don't see how religion here is directly affecting the education aspect.

How does it prevent quality education? I think with more focus on spending we will see a difference.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Erieye said:
But the existence and status of those nations disprove your point regarding pakistan's population size...
How so? Population sizes in other countries have no relevance or impact on Pakistan's population and its dire state.
 
Erieye

Erieye

VCheng said:
How so? Population sizes in other countries have no relevance or impact on Pakistan's population and its dire state.
Because this was your statement:

VCheng said:
Overpopulation is a guarantee of poor quality, and rapidly falling quality at that.
Look at the overpopulation in China and India, yet they are nowhere near as bad as Pakistan. It may not become a heaven but its situation can certainly be improved.
 

