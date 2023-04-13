Pakistan needs to focus on mining silicon

A lot of money is poured into research the presence of minerals, but reports seem to come in here and there, and nothing seems to become of it.IMHO, silicon has been found in Pakistan and in potentially significant quantities. Pakistan’s policy makers need to formulate a plan to modernize the mining sector and do joint ventures to acquire the capital and technology to extract and process the resources of the nation, as well as use the funds to modernize the rail network to bring these resources to processing facilities and then those products to our ports.The uses of silicon are increasing, especially in batteries, a key technology as the world looks to move away from fossil fuels and into renewables and EV technology.