Pakistan needs serious soul searching

Pakistan’s institutes needs a serious soul searching and where their policies are bringing Pakistan and her 220+ million population. This is not an army bashing, establishment bashing thread. So please, whoever is here to take chat masala out of here please leave and do not contribute with agenda driven input. You, however, can give educated rebuttal and different opinion and it’s very welcomed.Now to the topic, Pakistan since inception has been treated by elites as their Jageer. Let it be politicians, bureaucrats, army, establishment, judiciary etc. And the blame doesn’t fall on the institutes but on individuals. This, however, doesn't discount that onus doesn’t lie with institutes as they repeatedly failed to call out such black sheep from with in due to “paiti para” mentality coupled with tribal, ethnic, religious affiliations. (with some exceptions sometimes but that’s like grain of salt in the sea). This tribalism has brought Pakistan down to worse than least developed countries, have driven the populace towards extremist ideologies and what not.Any institute when something/someone goes rouge from with in, instead of calling out the culprit; goes in to “paiti para” “tribalism” mentality. And this gives malicious agenda driven outlets a golden opportunity for their propaganda. As a consequence all of incident is painted ,sometimes rightly so, with the general stroke of of anti-Pakistan, anti-state colour, anti-judiciary, anti-democracy etc.Where is it going wrong? As they say, Kuj shehar da log vi zalam san, kuj sanu maran da shok vi si.A judge does something wrong; first judiciary doesn't do anything about it to single out the culpirit and when reaction comes it’s painted as an attack on judiciary. Same goes for journalists, army, intelligence, politicians, bureaucrats, lawyers and the list goes on.Having said that, I am not implying that there are always stand alone incidents or incidents without malicious intent. There are always agenda driven individuals/powers trying to destabilize institutes or trying to give bad reputation or name. The question to ask is then how would you separate the two. This is more like the story of "shair aya shair aya", when you keep doing the mantra of isi involved in everything, anti-democracy forces are in action or anti-pakistan, anti state for everything. There would be the time when there would be actually people who would be trying to do exactly that but no one would believe your mantra. There is still time to review the approach but with the influx of social media the narratives are easy to manipulate especially when there is a history of mistakes and blunders.Please add on the discussion, your input would be very beneficial for the readers.