Pakistan needs serious soul searching

Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades

Feb 6, 2017
Pakistan’s institutes needs a serious soul searching and where their policies are bringing Pakistan and her 220+ million population. This is not an army bashing, establishment bashing thread. So please, whoever is here to take chat masala out of here please leave and do not contribute with agenda driven input. You, however, can give educated rebuttal and different opinion and it’s very welcomed.

Now to the topic, Pakistan since inception has been treated by elites as their Jageer. Let it be politicians, bureaucrats, army, establishment, judiciary etc. And the blame doesn’t fall on the institutes but on individuals. This, however, doesn't discount that onus doesn’t lie with institutes as they repeatedly failed to call out such black sheep from with in due to “paiti para” mentality coupled with tribal, ethnic, religious affiliations. (with some exceptions sometimes but that’s like grain of salt in the sea). This tribalism has brought Pakistan down to worse than least developed countries, have driven the populace towards extremist ideologies and what not.

Any institute when something/someone goes rouge from with in, instead of calling out the culprit; goes in to “paiti para” “tribalism” mentality. And this gives malicious agenda driven outlets a golden opportunity for their propaganda. As a consequence all of incident is painted ,sometimes rightly so, with the general stroke of of anti-Pakistan, anti-state colour, anti-judiciary, anti-democracy etc.

Where is it going wrong? As they say, Kuj shehar da log vi zalam san, kuj sanu maran da shok vi si.

A judge does something wrong; first judiciary doesn't do anything about it to single out the culpirit and when reaction comes it’s painted as an attack on judiciary. Same goes for journalists, army, intelligence, politicians, bureaucrats, lawyers and the list goes on.

Having said that, I am not implying that there are always stand alone incidents or incidents without malicious intent. There are always agenda driven individuals/powers trying to destabilize institutes or trying to give bad reputation or name. The question to ask is then how would you separate the two. This is more like the story of "shair aya shair aya", when you keep doing the mantra of isi involved in everything, anti-democracy forces are in action or anti-pakistan, anti state for everything. There would be the time when there would be actually people who would be trying to do exactly that but no one would believe your mantra. There is still time to review the approach but with the influx of social media the narratives are easy to manipulate especially when there is a history of mistakes and blunders.

Please add on the discussion, your input would be very beneficial for the readers.

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
The reason is not the fault of any one individual or institution or the political class. Ultimately the fault is within the wider Pakistani society - although using the word society is not the right fit here as it suggests one unified group.

The problem is within the 220 million. They are not a society like for instance Russians or Turks. Instead we have dozens of societies all living in the geographic space called Pakistan. Thus think of lots of mobs all pushing and shoving against each other. Forming alliances to get a edge on others.

There is no single core group in Pakistan that forms the consensus. Probably the closest thing is the military. Was it not for the military Pakistan would have long ago cracked along the dozen fissures it has. Think of Afghanistan. The defining differance between Afghanistan and Pakistan is the military has a modern institution was germinated by the British from 1880s onwards and which over the decades has consolidated to become the backbone of the state.

Take it out and Pakistan would fall apart along tribal, ethnic, clan, sectarin etc fissures.
 
Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades

Feb 6, 2017
Same goes for societies like US and Canada etc who have multi-ethnic, religious, and lingual societies. However, when institutes are working as they should and call out the culprits, the society continues to thrive despite all the noise. That's where Pakistan is not at currently. Having homogenous society would be an easy way out but diversity doesn't mean that it's deemed to doom. We have to deal with what we have got, and Pakistan needs to find a way out of this vicious circle.
 
