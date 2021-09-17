Pakistan needs its own power tool industry

Azadkashmir
For a country of 200 million mainly labourers etc Pakistan having the ability to produce tools such as cordless drills, angle grinders, jigsaws, band saw, mitre saw, is a big market and will help to increase productivity e.g instead of sawing wood manually which is painstakingly slow and labour intensive, one can use power tool to cut wood quicker faster cost effectively.
once established pakistan can export to neighbor countries.
