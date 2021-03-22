What's new

Featured Pakistan needs it's own OSINT Organization | Satellite Imagery Analysis & Tools

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,460
-2
9,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan needs its own OSINT Organization | Satellite Imagery Analysis for Commercial Military use

Pakistan has its own NACTA, National Counter Terrorism Authority working in collaboration with Civilian Administration, Govt and Army. Need a new OSINT organization to work along SUPARCO.

I would put a very strong case for Pakistan, China having its own OSINT Publicly available Organization as follows:
  • OSINT is Open Source Intelligence which uses commercial, civilian satellites orbiting space to take pictures of locations, movements, civilian buildings, airports, military assets and make it publicly available.
  • This Pakistani OSINT Organization will disperse accurate information when any international or domestic event takes place and not rely on other countries OSINT information available.
  • Pakistan ISI, MI, and Army, Civilian Government, Administration must use this satellite imagery to disperse accurate factual information to TV channels, Social Media, Defense Forums etc.
  • A lot of countries' use this satellite imagery in high-resolution to "FORWARD their NARRATIVE".
  • The Pakistan OSINT Organization can be used for better planning of domestic projects, roads building, like Dams, motorways, and must make it publicly available for Pakistanis to analyses, critic and make proper judgements.
  • Another case is: Through commercial or military satellite imagery it is certainly an Excellent fact-checking - with locations, details and satellite imagery. Let such #OSINT has become a standard of military/defense reporting. Time to banish - “according to sources / confidential data, et. al.”
  • Pakistan needs an NSA like Organization to build its Own Narrative, how long will it have to depend on others.
  • Pakistan can destroy other photo-shopped, faked up and concocted images and negative narrative.
  • Pakistan need to respond to such provocations and ensure reliable information is available in public.
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,688
0
3,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Finding up to date, high definition, competent sattelite sources is pretty difficult and none of the Indian accounts I've seen have revealed their sources.
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 19, 2016
3,892
-5
3,723
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think Pakistan needs more satellites from china. They are watching us,our movement specially rajforty,very experienced. we need similar OSINT on our side as well.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,704
84
58,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan needs it's very own NSA which does following jobs.
  1. Cyber Warfare
  2. Cyber Defence
  3. SIGNIT
  4. OSINT
  5. Helping Government and Private Companies in keeping their network and data safe from attacks by hackers and other groups.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,460
-2
9,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
How an Intelligence company uses SkyWatch Earth Cache

case study

ShadowBreak is an Intelligence consultancy company that focuses on layering data from a variety of sources to provide multi-Intelligence analysis for their military, governmental, and corporate clients.

Both their solutions, ReconLink and TacSight, deliver critical insight for decision makers on vital security issues such as regional conflicts, foreign military combat capabilities, general military intelligence assessments and intelligence collaboration.

How ShadowBreak uses satellite data
With ReconLink, ShadowBreak customers can access recent imagery and automatically request new images over a certain area. In order to enable customers to request tasking data, the development team at ShadowBreak built a simple integration between ReconLink and the EarthCache API. Thanks to EarthCache, ShadowBreak was able to build this new feature for their customers in less than a few weeks.



A smooth integration was key to the success of the project
For the team at ShadowBreak the interaction needed to be as smooth as possible for their customers. Within their platform, users are able to check their preferred location for archive data, look at the path of satellites to plan for future requests and, with one click of the button, place a tasking order for future satellite imagery to be collected and delivered. That’s when SkyWatch came into play. Thanks to EarthCache, a platform that allows users to automatically request data from satellite imagery providers, ShadowBreak’s customers can place tasking orders with minimal friction.

Aggregation is a nice perk
“For us, it doesn't really matter where we get our data”, said Samuel Cardillo, CEO of ShadowBreak. However, Cardillo noted it can be time-consuming to sign new deals with the current satellite imagery providers and this diverts resources away from Development and Operations. By integrating EarthCache into their ReconLink platform, ShadowBreak was able to add new datasets to their current offering with just a few lines of code.

This allowed Cardillo and his team to focus on building newer features, such as asset detection capabilities, measurement tools, layering information on military assets and on building a collaborative way for their TacSight users to share geospatial information across teams.



Favourite feature: cropped results
“Everything is amazingly cropped to fit the AOI we set” commented Cardillo. “I was amazed the first time I tried it. I am still amazed whenever I see an image perfectly cropped to my polygon.” Being able to deliver images cropped to the pixel help reduce the size of the file EarthCache users need to download, which makes it easier and less costly for developers to ingest and process. Being able to save even a couple of seconds between order and delivery is key to delivering a great customer experience, both for ShadowBreak and for SkyWatch.



https://www.skywatch.com/blog/how-intelligence-company-uses-skywatch-earthcache?utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=s
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,460
-2
9,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Horus said:
How do you know we don't have one already?
Click to expand...
We surely have many Commercial and Military OSINT Satellites in orbit.

But to answer your Simple question. Not seen Satellite imagery analysis in Pakistan news Channels, twitter handles or Facebook pages, to build a narrative, a stronger counter-narrative, an evidence of before and after event analysis, we see common on Indian news channels.

We see is what we believe, what we not see so we cannot believe.:-)
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 1, 2014
9,408
-5
8,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
we should also work on anti satellite weapons as spy satellites are big threat in future due to their continuous increase in numbers and saturation of our space
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 26, 2012
16,887
0
1,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yaseen1 said:
we should also work on anti satellite weapons as spy satellites are big threat in future due to their continuous increase in numbers and saturation of our space
Click to expand...
Extremely expensive to develop anti satellite weapons and we have no OVER THE HORIZON RADARS to detect those SATELLITES right above Pakistan
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 1, 2014
9,408
-5
8,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
india has already developed such weapons,if we are able to launch satellites on our own such weapon can be developed,if we not make advances in this field in future we may lose our advantages over india
IAU said:
Extremely expensive to develop anti satellite weapons and we have no OVER THE HORIZON RADARS to detect those SATELLITES right above Pakistan
Click to expand...
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 26, 2012
16,887
0
1,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yaseen1 said:
india has already developed such weapons,if we are able to launch satellites on our own such weapon can be developed,if we not make advances in this field in future we may lose our advantages over india
Click to expand...
With the help of west/Israel, yes but what we have option for develop these extremely expensive toys, China, i don't thinks so,Turkey haven't that tech first we need to develop our economy/education/research institutions centers to pursue this complex and expensive ventures
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 1, 2014
9,408
-5
8,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i think when we started nuclear program we not have research ,education and economic conditions for that capability within Pakistan but due to political will and strong commitment we gained such capability similarly such space capability can be achieved in short term otherwise there is no surety that our education,research or economy will improve in next 10 years
IAU said:
With the help of west/Israel, yes but what we have option for develop these extremely expensive toys, China, i don't thinks so,Turkey haven't that tech first we need to develop our economy/education/research institutions centers to pursue this complex and expensive ventures
Click to expand...
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 26, 2012
16,887
0
1,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yaseen1 said:
i think when we started nuclear program we not have research ,education and economic conditions for that capability within Pakistan but due to political will and strong commitment we gained such capability similarly such space capability can be achieved in short term otherwise there is no surety that our education,research or economy will improve in next 10 years
Click to expand...
there are no short cut in technology developments you gave the example Pakistani nuclear program, look how and when this program started and finished ( first atomic test/ 1974 - 1998) you think these project is that easy we will develop ANTI SATELLITE weapons within 10 year, as alternative short term, solution is we will buy HQ-19 from china with limited anti satellite capability, without any tot and anti satellite weapons are useless in current scenario, that one country have so many spy satellites how much you anti satellite will shoot down enemy satellites???
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 1, 2014
9,408
-5
8,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
our nuclear weapons were made during gen zia tenure but for political reasons we tested them much later,we have know how of basic rocket technology due to missile development so we can develop such weapons if put our efforts in this field,we have advantage of low labor costs which help us in developing such weapon at much less budget as compared to western world,if we destroy few satellites their spacejunk will collide with surrounding satellites like it happened when space junk of china anti satellite test collided with one of the spy satellite and will give strong message to countries deploying such satellites,on the other multiple warheads can be considered as good option for dealing with large number of spy satellites occupying space over our country
IAU said:
there are no short cut in technology developments you gave the example Pakistani nuclear program, look how and when this program started and finished ( first atomic test/ 1974 - 1998) you think these project is that easy we will develop ANTI SATELLITE weapons within 10 year, as alternative short term, solution is we will buy HQ-19 from china with limited anti satellite capability, without any tot and anti satellite weapons are useless in current scenario, that one country have so many spy satellites how much you anti satellite will shoot down enemy satellites???
Click to expand...
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 26, 2012
16,887
0
1,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yaseen1 said:
our nuclear weapons were made during gen zia tenure but for political reasons we tested them much later,we have know how of basic rocket technology due to missile development so we can develop such weapons if put our efforts in this field,we have advantage of low labor costs which help us in developing such weapon at much less budget as compared to western world,if we destroy few satellites their spacejunk will collide with surrounding satellites like it happened when space junk of china anti satellite test collided with one of the spy satellite and will give strong message to countries deploying such satellites,on the other multiple warheads can be considered as good option for dealing with large number of spy satellites occupying space over our country
Click to expand...
How many counrtries have Anti satellite weapons in their military tell me that, and oh my god, what you talking about we need lots of dedicated Scientists/ engineers that need to be highly paid, then construction of dedicated research labs for developing sensors ( AND TELL ME WHO WILL GIVE US OVER THE HORIZON RADAR TECH TO US BASIC SENSOR THAT CAN DETECT SATELLITE IN SPACE PLEASE TELL ME ) than it came to you need high skilled labors to be used in production facilitieswhich need lots of $$$$ and its a different ballgame than BMs you need to follow satellites in space, its quite similar tech to ABM tech which follows BMs warheads in space
can you show me how many low cost labors working on PAC/ AWC etc etc:crazy::crazy::crazy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
Iran Probably Already Has the Bomb. Here’s What to Do about It
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
C
Tigers’ Eyes and Ears – The LTTE Intelligence Wing
Replies
0
Views
1K
Crixus
C
F-22Raptor
Meet the US’s spy system of the future- it’s Sentient
Replies
4
Views
807
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
AI can hunt down missile sites in China
Replies
2
Views
530
jhungary
jhungary
Bogeyman
Achilles Heel in NATO's Missile Shield: The Importance of the Kürecik Radar Base
Replies
1
Views
985
Ansu fati
Ansu fati

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom