Pakistan needs its own OSINT Organization | Satellite Imagery Analysis for Commercial Military use
Pakistan has its own NACTA, National Counter Terrorism Authority working in collaboration with Civilian Administration, Govt and Army. Need a new OSINT organization to work along SUPARCO.
I would put a very strong case for Pakistan, China having its own OSINT Publicly available Organization as follows:
- OSINT is Open Source Intelligence which uses commercial, civilian satellites orbiting space to take pictures of locations, movements, civilian buildings, airports, military assets and make it publicly available.
- This Pakistani OSINT Organization will disperse accurate information when any international or domestic event takes place and not rely on other countries OSINT information available.
- Pakistan ISI, MI, and Army, Civilian Government, Administration must use this satellite imagery to disperse accurate factual information to TV channels, Social Media, Defense Forums etc.
- A lot of countries' use this satellite imagery in high-resolution to "FORWARD their NARRATIVE".
- The Pakistan OSINT Organization can be used for better planning of domestic projects, roads building, like Dams, motorways, and must make it publicly available for Pakistanis to analyses, critic and make proper judgements.
- Another case is: Through commercial or military satellite imagery it is certainly an Excellent fact-checking - with locations, details and satellite imagery. Let such #OSINT has become a standard of military/defense reporting. Time to banish - “according to sources / confidential data, et. al.”
- Pakistan needs an NSA like Organization to build its Own Narrative, how long will it have to depend on others.
- Pakistan can destroy other photo-shopped, faked up and concocted images and negative narrative.
- Pakistan need to respond to such provocations and ensure reliable information is available in public.