Pakistan needs a corps of international law experts to safeguard national interests

India has made their goalpost very hard to achieve since it now represents a credible challenge to the two-decade long Indian narrative of an innocent state being hounded by us

legal jargon is a tool of real politick and statecraft, and stressed that Pakistan’s weak position in the international sphere is not only a direct consequence of lack of understanding of international legal affairs and legal expertise, but also inability to fight the battle of perceptions.

As a nation, Pakistan must also be equipped to defeat such strategies being employed against us and invest in goodwill capital

“Pakistan needs a comprehensive legal framework which enables us to defend the country’s national interests both within and outside. Lack of expertise on legal aspects, whether related to diplomacy, economy, armed conflict, or the environment etc., integral to state institutions, often hampers progress and is an impediment in statecraft.

IPRI will undertake and sponsor research in this vital field of study in order to provide inputs to the government.

JULY 17, 2019Pakistan needs a “battalion” of young lawyers and legal experts working within the government since “lawfare” i.e.Not only should the legal fraternity take interest in policy law, the government should also encourage young legal minds by opening up its doors to them. This was stated by Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former Federal Minister of Law and Special Envoy of Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of Research Institute of Law (RSIL)at the Guest Lecture on “Pakistan’s Achilles’ Heel: A Case for International Law and Diplomacy” organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute in Islamabad.Mr Ahmer Bilal Soofi discussedHe outlined how. Mr Soofi also analysed. “This would.” Soofi pointed out that”, he said.Soofi asserted thatIn this regard, he highlighted the 2008 Mumbai Attacks case and the legal avenues pursued by Pakistan in its aftermath. “”, he stressed. The former Federal Law Minister also said that. Earlier, welcoming representatives from the law fraternity, diplomats and academicians, Ambassador Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hashambin Saddique, President of IPRI said that this was an apt time for this talk as several international legal cases involving Pakistan have either been recently concluded or will conclude soon.He expressed the hope that the discourse would be beneficial since legal dimensions are gaining currency in international affairs.He said that