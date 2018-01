Seems like either the writer do not have any idea how the international money market works or he deliberating the fact that in international transaction PKr already has no standing. For all our international transactions we are using dollars, for example, all the CPEC projects are not in RMB or PKR but in Dollars... This attempt is to avoid this third party transaction and save this cost ...



In short we are replacing USD with RMB and China is also replacing USD with PKR ...



So now going forward Pakistanis will be able to procure goods directly in RMB and they will pay from PKR account and banks will convert those PKR directly into RMB ... As per previous practicce we had to purchase Dollars and pay for the goods in dollars whereas Chinese exporters will then convert those dollars into RMB and hence USA was getting the benefit (in the shape of financial sector boom) without any cost ...



Another way of looking at it now Chinese will be able to purchase directly with Pakistan as their bank will be able to settle the transactions with Pakistan in PKR and hence not only the transactions will become fast but also less costly in terms of exchange rates ...



For Pakistan we will definitely have a better access to a market of 1 billion plus people... Now its upto our business community that how can they benefit from this financial ease ...

