March 30, 2017

The keel lying ceremony of this forth FAC(M) which was held in (click here) and today it is launched which mean it took around 32 months for making 560 tonnes vessel; this is not somewhat satisfactory but OK, now it will go for sea trials which may take another 6 months if everything goes accordingly otherwise more time will be consumed this mean as of now its take almost 3-3.5 years for us to make a small FAC(M) in-house and to operationally induct in PNA very humble beginning, a very small first step, but we must improve it further and need to give more orders to Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works at least of the same class to make them more Proficient in ship building ad designing at least 2 more ships of the same class or something based on this is required to buildup our shipbuilding capabilities .....