Pakistan Navy’s 2300 Tons OPVs launched by Damen

RangeMaster

Dec 25, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
2300 tons?
Damen 1900 is 1800 tons. Milgem class is 2300 tons.
It may be damen 2400....
Length- (meter) 90
Speed- max (kts) 23
Crew- 60
Beam (m)- 14.4
Propulsion- 4x2350 kW, CPP

 

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

Dec 1, 2008
Pakistan
United States
From April 24 2018:
Dutch shipbuilder Damen recently hosted a keel-laying ceremony for the first of two Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessels at its shipyard in Galati, Romania.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects), other navy officials and Damen representatives.

Pakistan and Damen signed a contract for the construction of two OPVs in June 2017.

Contrary to earlier announcements which said Pakistani shipbuilder Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd. would be involved in OPV construction, both vessels will be built in Romania.

The OPVs built for Pakistan will have a displacement of around 1900 tons and an overall length of 90 meters. Pakistan Navy OPV specifications do not precisely match those found on OPV models offered by Damen. The Dutch company’s official offering includes the larger OPV 2400 and a slightly smaller OPV 1800.

According to photos shared by the Pakistan Navy, offshore patrol vessels built for Pakistan are designated as OPV 1900. The vessels will be suited for anti surface, anti air operations, maritime security operations (MSO), day & night helicopter operations, combat search and rescue (CSAR) and surveillance and intelligence gathering.

 
The Accountant

Aug 13, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
Why even the OPV is being procured from outside? We should have been able to build this inhouse with sub-systems being procured from any suitable country ...
 
