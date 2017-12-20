What's new

Featured Pakistan Navy welcomes 'most advanced' warship delivered by China

iampakistan

iampakistan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2019
27
0
158
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The first ship of Type-054 class frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy unveiled at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. (Courtesy Image: Pakistan Navy)

While India is struck between countering both its northern and western rivals simultaneously, China and Pakistan’s navies have teamed up and signed another milestone agreement, in which four advanced warships would be delivered to Islamabad.

China has launched the first of four “most advanced” warships it is building for Pakistan amid deepening defense and economic ties between the two allied nations. The development comes as both the countries are locked in border tensions with their mutual neighbour India. The Pakistan Navy said Sunday that Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai held the launching ceremony for the Type-054A/P frigate, with top officials from the service in attendance. The statement did not mention the cost of military vessels, but reported estimates are more than $350 million each.

Technologically-advanced
The state of the art frigates are equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors, the Pakistan Navy statement said. The Type-054 class frigates will be “one of the technologically-advanced surface platforms of the Pakistan Navy Fleet,” it said. “These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in our area of responsibility”.

The launching event was hailed as a milestone in the construction of the advanced frigate for Pakistan Navy. Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) and Li Hongtao, Chairman of China Shipbuilding Trading Corporation (CSTC) attended the ceremony. Pakistani officials described the event as “new chapter in Pakistan-China defense relationship” and thanked the dedication of Chinese team despite the pandemic limitations.

Double the combat power
The military vessels will “double the combat power” of Pakistan Navy fleet, experts claim. “Once constructed, the warship will strengthen Pakistan’s capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region” according to an earlier statement. Pakistan Navy is expected to induct all four warships by 2021.

Multi-role missile frigate
The Type 054A is a version of the Chinese Navy’s most advanced guided missile frigate. It is equipped with advanced radars and missile and has a displacement of about 4,000 metric tons. It serves as the mainstay frigate of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which operates 30 such vessels.

Pakistan-China defense ties
In January this year, Pakistan and China conducted a major joint naval drill “Sea Guardians 2020” in the Arabian Sea to deepen security cooperation.
The two allies have steadily increased military and defence cooperation, including the joint production of JF-17 multirole combat aircraft, besides accelerating economic cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,119
2
2,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
iampakistan said:

The first ship of Type-054 class frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy unveiled at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. (Courtesy Image: Pakistan Navy)

While India is struck between countering both its northern and western rivals simultaneously, China and Pakistan’s navies have teamed up and signed another milestone agreement, in which four advanced warships would be delivered to Islamabad.

China has launched the first of four “most advanced” warships it is building for Pakistan amid deepening defense and economic ties between the two allied nations. The development comes as both the countries are locked in border tensions with their mutual neighbour India. The Pakistan Navy said Sunday that Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai held the launching ceremony for the Type-054A/P frigate, with top officials from the service in attendance. The statement did not mention the cost of military vessels, but reported estimates are more than $350 million each.

Technologically-advanced
The state of the art frigates are equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors, the Pakistan Navy statement said. The Type-054 class frigates will be “one of the technologically-advanced surface platforms of the Pakistan Navy Fleet,” it said. “These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in our area of responsibility”.

The launching event was hailed as a milestone in the construction of the advanced frigate for Pakistan Navy. Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) and Li Hongtao, Chairman of China Shipbuilding Trading Corporation (CSTC) attended the ceremony. Pakistani officials described the event as “new chapter in Pakistan-China defense relationship” and thanked the dedication of Chinese team despite the pandemic limitations.

Double the combat power
The military vessels will “double the combat power” of Pakistan Navy fleet, experts claim. “Once constructed, the warship will strengthen Pakistan’s capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region” according to an earlier statement. Pakistan Navy is expected to induct all four warships by 2021.

Multi-role missile frigate
The Type 054A is a version of the Chinese Navy’s most advanced guided missile frigate. It is equipped with advanced radars and missile and has a displacement of about 4,000 metric tons. It serves as the mainstay frigate of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which operates 30 such vessels.

Pakistan-China defense ties
In January this year, Pakistan and China conducted a major joint naval drill “Sea Guardians 2020” in the Arabian Sea to deepen security cooperation.
The two allies have steadily increased military and defence cooperation, including the joint production of JF-17 multirole combat aircraft, besides accelerating economic cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


Click to expand...
Always share link please .
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,699
2
5,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
iampakistan said:

The first ship of Type-054 class frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy unveiled at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. (Courtesy Image: Pakistan Navy)

While India is struck between countering both its northern and western rivals simultaneously, China and Pakistan’s navies have teamed up and signed another milestone agreement, in which four advanced warships would be delivered to Islamabad.

China has launched the first of four “most advanced” warships it is building for Pakistan amid deepening defense and economic ties between the two allied nations. The development comes as both the countries are locked in border tensions with their mutual neighbour India. The Pakistan Navy said Sunday that Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai held the launching ceremony for the Type-054A/P frigate, with top officials from the service in attendance. The statement did not mention the cost of military vessels, but reported estimates are more than $350 million each.

Technologically-advanced
The state of the art frigates are equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors, the Pakistan Navy statement said. The Type-054 class frigates will be “one of the technologically-advanced surface platforms of the Pakistan Navy Fleet,” it said. “These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in our area of responsibility”.

The launching event was hailed as a milestone in the construction of the advanced frigate for Pakistan Navy. Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) and Li Hongtao, Chairman of China Shipbuilding Trading Corporation (CSTC) attended the ceremony. Pakistani officials described the event as “new chapter in Pakistan-China defense relationship” and thanked the dedication of Chinese team despite the pandemic limitations.

Double the combat power
The military vessels will “double the combat power” of Pakistan Navy fleet, experts claim. “Once constructed, the warship will strengthen Pakistan’s capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region” according to an earlier statement. Pakistan Navy is expected to induct all four warships by 2021.

Multi-role missile frigate
The Type 054A is a version of the Chinese Navy’s most advanced guided missile frigate. It is equipped with advanced radars and missile and has a displacement of about 4,000 metric tons. It serves as the mainstay frigate of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which operates 30 such vessels.

Pakistan-China defense ties
In January this year, Pakistan and China conducted a major joint naval drill “Sea Guardians 2020” in the Arabian Sea to deepen security cooperation.
The two allies have steadily increased military and defence cooperation, including the joint production of JF-17 multirole combat aircraft, besides accelerating economic cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


Click to expand...
Pakistan Navy first new Frigate ship. Congrats to the nation
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
510
1
871
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Very powerful ship, it's missile and radar combination will mean it can in fact project power in areas it sails in. The new fleet we are inducting will make us the most powerful navy in Gulf and Indian Ocean after IN....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker DUTERTE WELCOMED & VISIT THE PAKISTAN NAVY SHIP Central & South Asia 9
Morpheus Raise the flag today with the Pakistan Navy's special Independence Day song Pakistan Navy 5
Telescopic Sight The Unknown 16 bravehearts of Pakistan Navy killed this day in 1999 Pakistan Navy 19
ghazi52 Lieutenant Sardar Pawan Singh of Pakistan Navy Pakistan Navy 58
Rafi Pakistan Navy interested in type 056 Pakistan Navy 164
crankthatskunk CJ Athar Minallah orders CDA to seal Pakistan Navy’s commercial building Pakistani Siasat 7
zeroboy Pakistan ARMY,AIR FORCE & NAVY Budget Details | Barrister Saif Speech in Senate Political Videos 1
crankthatskunk Pakistan Navy Keeps Silent On Mystery Submarine But New Details Emerge Naval Warfare 1
jaibi Answer: Why Pakistan Navy has her Submarines in Karachi and not in Lahore. Members Club 58
Clutch Pakistan Navy Keeps Silent On Mystery Submarine But New Details Emerge - Forbes Magazine Pakistan Navy 35

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top