Pakistan Navy upgrading type zulfiquar class frigate

The Pakistan Navy is upgrading its Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigates with improvements in Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, SATCOM and other electronics. The Pakistan Navy has acquired the ASELSAN ARES 2NCL-Extended Electronic Support Measure Systems, which are one of the new systems being installed on Zulfiquar class warships. ARES-2N offers the capability of detecting, intercepting, identifying, classifying, tracking, Direction Finding (DF), localizing, audio warning, platform correlating and recording all enemy electromagnetic emissions.



AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO