What's new

Pakistan Navy upgrading type zulfiquar class frigate

monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 24, 2007
8,413
6
12,023
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
The Pakistan Navy is upgrading its Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigates with improvements in Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, SATCOM and other electronics. The Pakistan Navy has acquired the ASELSAN ARES 2NCL-Extended Electronic Support Measure Systems, which are one of the new systems being installed on Zulfiquar class warships. ARES-2N offers the capability of detecting, intercepting, identifying, classifying, tracking, Direction Finding (DF), localizing, audio warning, platform correlating and recording all enemy electromagnetic emissions.

AEROSINT Division PSF
@PSFAERO
 
J

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
365
-1
528
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
monitor said:
The Pakistan Navy is upgrading its Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigates with improvements in Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, SATCOM and other electronics. The Pakistan Navy has acquired the ASELSAN ARES 2NCL-Extended Electronic Support Measure Systems, which are one of the new systems being installed on Zulfiquar class warships. ARES-2N offers the capability of detecting, intercepting, identifying, classifying, tracking, Direction Finding (DF), localizing, audio warning, platform correlating and recording all enemy electromagnetic emissions.

AEROSINT Division PSF
@PSFAERO
Click to expand...
We should add vls to them too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

monitor
Pakistan Navy upgrading type zulfiquar class frigate
Replies
3
Views
45
Muhammad Omar
Muhammad Omar
Yankee-stani
Pakistan’s new Chinese-built frigate is no game changer
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
GumNaam
GumNaam
Sulman Badshah
Pakistani Naval Modernization Appears Stalled
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
7K
zheng2
Z
monitor
Deterrence and Doctrine
Replies
0
Views
1K
monitor
monitor
fatman17
Situation Desperate but not critical...
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
5K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom