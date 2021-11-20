What's new

Pakistan Navy upgrading type zulfiquar class frigate

The Pakistan Navy is upgrading its Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigates with improvements in Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, SATCOM and other electronics. The Pakistan Navy has acquired the ASELSAN ARES 2NCL-Extended Electronic Support Measure Systems, which are one of the new systems being installed on Zulfiquar class warships. ARES-2N offers the capability of detecting, intercepting, identifying, classifying, tracking, Direction Finding (DF), localizing, audio warning, platform correlating and recording all enemy electromagnetic emissions.

iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

Try not to use this guy as your only source. A Zulfiqar class was spotted in a dry dock recently, but it could just as well be for usual maintenance and not necessarily and upgrade, though I wouldn't say an upgrade is unlikely Given these ships do need them (an MLU perhaps) sooner or later. And with the navy's current expansion, it makes sense too.
 
J

Jf-17 block 3

monitor said:
We should add vls to them too
 
Muhammad Omar

Muhammad Omar

iLION12345_1 said:
Try not to use this guy as your only source. A Zulfiqar class was spotted in a dry dock recently, but it could just as well be for usual maintenance and not necessarily and upgrade, though I wouldn’t say an upgrade is unlikely Given these ships do need them (an MLU perhaps) sooner or later. And with the navy’s current expansion, it makes sense too.
Click to expand...
But almost most of his tweets were proven true
 
