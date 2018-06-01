What's new

Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion

Zarvan

Zarvan

Contract for acquisition of 2 x warships for Pakistan Navy was signed with M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC), at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

With the conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021. The induction of these Ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards Maritime Security Operations in the region.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition in Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defenders of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

Wah Hazerat ji, Just need FN SCAR to win than you are on a hat trick roll!:angel:
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

Contract signed for two but will have 4 by 2021. What am I missing? 2 built in Karachi?
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

Congrats to the VLS party;

6D9AC734-9DF8-4FAC-96D0-FF72F41153B1.jpeg
01393C33-3323-4DEB-895C-D1E1F2ABC69D.jpeg
ECE39C79-F407-4C82-9917-E186DB343CB6.jpeg



Hope MILGEM deal is signed too!
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Long awaited upgrade
:pakistan::china:

When you know China got your back



Good 40 years between 80's and 2018 to get our first proper Large ship
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

1 Day after GOBERment changed , Navy makes move 8-) very smooth
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Great news.....................:pakistan::china:
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

Lol..

The ship carries Hq-16s.

You can add the canisterised Harbah and Babar CMs on it for Anti Ship and Land attack missiles..
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

Targets in Chennai, Kokata, West Bangal are absolute crucial for Pakistan navy and airforce.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

link

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...act-to-acquire-two-modern-warships-from-china

just shame that every time navy suffers really bad from usa-pak relationships
last time it cost 5 OHP class destroyers now 2-4 Swift ships
such a shame
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

You mean in those VLS fitted at front

I don't know about being crucial or not, but these cities being in our Naval Ships range would send a message which would bring Indian leadership to its senses

There was no contract signing for OHP Class Janab
 
X

xyxmt

How is Pakistan going to pay for it

upload_2018-6-1_9-55-4.png
 
