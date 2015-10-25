Pakistan Navy Tanker Fleet Specs and Discussions

there are 4 x DGs for electrical power generation.will Be launch in mid 2016The construction of the vessel started on 27 November 2013 with steel cutting and subsequently keel laying was performed on 7 March 2014. The construction of the vessel is progressing rapidly and will be launched by mid 2016.PNFT will provide not only logistic support to PN units at high seas but can also undertake ASW/ASvW operation through embarked helicopter. PNFT will be built under the Class and will comply with IMO and MARPOL regulations envogue. For this, the ship is of double hull configuration. It is propelled by two diesel driven engines with controllable pitch propeller and can achieve a top speed of 20 knots.