What's new

Pakistan Navy Tanker Fleet Specs and Discussions

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,282
34
10,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
17000 tons Fleet Tanker
Length Overall ---------------158m
Beam (Max) -------------------21.6m
Draft (Deep) ----------------- 7m
Width ------------------ 22m
Speed --------------------------20knots(Max)
-----------------------------------15knots(Cruising)
Endurance & Range --------10,000NM at 15knots
Propulsion and Storing system---- 2xDiesel engines twin screw
CPP propellers
Accomodation------------------ 206personal
F-76/HSDO(Cargo & Bunker)------ 8158tons(7158-1000)
JP-5(Cargo & Bunker) --------------- 150tons(120+30)
Fresh Water (Cargo & Bunker) -----1000tons(800+200)
Dy Ration ------------------------------ 100tons
Naval stores & spares----------------- 3months
there are 4 x DGs for electrical power generation.
will Be launch in mid 2016


The construction of the vessel started on 27 November 2013 with steel cutting and subsequently keel laying was performed on 7 March 2014. The construction of the vessel is progressing rapidly and will be launched by mid 2016.

PNFT will provide not only logistic support to PN units at high seas but can also undertake ASW/ASvW operation through embarked helicopter. PNFT will be built under the Class and will comply with IMO and MARPOL regulations envogue. For this, the ship is of double hull configuration. It is propelled by two diesel driven engines with controllable pitch propeller and can achieve a top speed of 20 knots.

p1451401.jpg
 
N

niaz

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 18, 2006
5,140
211
11,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sulman Badshah said:
17000 tons Fleet Tanker
Length Overall ---------------158m
Beam (Max) -------------------21.6m
Draft (Deep) ----------------- 7m
Width ------------------ 22m
Speed --------------------------20knots(Max)
-----------------------------------15knots(Cruising)
Endurance & Range --------10,000NM at 15knots
Propulsion and Storing system---- 2xDiesel engines twin screw
CPP propellers
Accomodation------------------ 206personal
F-76/HSDO(Cargo & Bunker)------ 8158tons(7158-1000)
JP-5(Cargo & Bunker) --------------- 150tons(120+30)
Fresh Water (Cargo & Bunker) -----1000tons(800+200)
Dy Ration ------------------------------ 100tons
Naval stores & spares----------------- 3months
there are 4 x DGs for electrical power generation.
will Be launch in mid 2016


The construction of the vessel started on 27 November 2013 with steel cutting and subsequently keel laying was performed on 7 March 2014. The construction of the vessel is progressing rapidly and will be launched by mid 2016.

PNFT will provide not only logistic support to PN units at high seas but can also undertake ASW/ASvW operation through embarked helicopter. PNFT will be built under the Class and will comply with IMO and MARPOL regulations envogue. For this, the ship is of double hull configuration. It is propelled by two diesel driven engines with controllable pitch propeller and can achieve a top speed of 20 knots.

View attachment 267174
Click to expand...

Obviously JP-5 must be for the Pak Navy helos, but only 150 tons?

For the record; JP-5 is a heavy grade of Jet fuel with Flash Point of 60 Deg C Min. versus normal Def Stan 91-91 spec used by the airlines has Flash point of 38 Deg C Min. Because JP-5 is heavier, its colour is yellowish whereas normal Jet fuel is colourless.
 
Neptune

Neptune

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 6, 2013
4,743
53
12,075
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
niaz said:
Obviously JP-5 must be for the Pak Navy helos, but only 150 tons?

For the record; JP-5 is a heavy grade of Jet fuel with Flash Point of 60 Deg C Min. versus normal Def Stan 91-91 spec used by the airlines has Flash point of 38 Deg C Min. Because JP-5 is heavier, its colour is yellowish whereas normal Jet fuel is colourless.
Click to expand...


150 tonnes isn't bad at all. It may seem low because of the intense heaviness of other cargo.

Example:

SH-60 Seahawk/S-70B takes roughly 2,000 or so kilograms of JP-5 grade fuel.

And a combatant vessel, take Ada-class corvette "Milgem" for example. She's 2,300 tonnes and its hangar has a capacity of storing 20 (+2 for emergency) tonnes of JP-5 for Seahawks. But this number is the average storing weight for NATO standards for surface combatants with not being sharply specific.


When you compare it with these, 150 tonnes is a descent weight for shipborne aviation n-4.

@Horus, could you check your pm, I had sent you sth man.
 
Last edited:
Penguin

Penguin

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2009
13,097
56
11,538
Sulman Badshah said:
we already have 2 others ...so this will make it to 3
Click to expand...
PNS Moawin, which entered service in PN in 1994 was taken over fron the Royal Netherlands navy which first commissioned the ship in 1964. At that time, she was the first ship in the Dutch navy with inbuilt protection against radioactive fallout. She's 52 years old now and I suspect in need of a replacement. PNS Nasr was acquired from China, where she was built. She's much newer (commissioned 1987).

niaz said:
Obviously JP-5 must be for the Pak Navy helos, but only 150 tons?

For the record; JP-5 is a heavy grade of Jet fuel with Flash Point of 60 Deg C Min. versus normal Def Stan 91-91 spec used by the airlines has Flash point of 38 Deg C Min. Because JP-5 is heavier, its colour is yellowish whereas normal Jet fuel is colourless.
Click to expand...
PNS Moawin

Dieseloil 8.860 m³ of which 1.250 m³ ship supply
Aviation fuel 104 m³ of which 8,4 m³ ship supply (< at 0,81kg/l that's about 85 tons total?)
Drinking water 165 m³

http://www.hrms-poolster.nl/html/het_schip.html
 
Basel

Basel

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 31, 2013
9,488
2
7,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Penguin said:
PNS Moawin, which entered service in PN in 1994 was taken over fron the Royal Netherlands navy which first commissioned the ship in 1964. At that time, she was the first ship in the Dutch navy with inbuilt protection against radioactive fallout. She's 52 years old now and I suspect in need of a replacement. PNS Nasr was acquired from China, where she was built. She's much newer (commissioned 1987).


PNS Moawin

Dieseloil 8.860 m³ of which 1.250 m³ ship supply
Aviation fuel 104 m³ of which 8,4 m³ ship supply
Drinking water 165 m³

http://www.hrms-poolster.nl/html/het_schip.html
Click to expand...

How capable Turkish made one will be?
 
Penguin

Penguin

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2009
13,097
56
11,538
PNS NASR (PLAN Type 905 Fuqing class) is capable of transporting 10,550 tons of fuel oil, 1,000 tons of light diesel fuel, 200 tons of boiler water, 200 tons of drinking water and 50 tons of lubricating oil. 50 tons of frozen food. Lacks the capability to supply ammunition.

Basel said:
How capable Turkish made one will be?
Click to expand...
Read above

F-76/HSDO(Cargo & Bunker)------ 8158tons(7158-1000)
JP-5(Cargo & Bunker) --------------- 150tons(120+30)
Fresh Water (Cargo & Bunker) -----1000tons(800+200)
Dy Ration ------------------------------ 100tons
Naval stores & spares----------------- 3months

Source: https://defence.pk/threads/pakistan-navy-fleet-tanker-spec.405258/#ixzz4DzN0q2K2
 
Basel

Basel

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 31, 2013
9,488
2
7,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Penguin said:
PNS NASR (PLAN Type 905 Fuqing class) is capable of transporting 10,550 tons of fuel oil, 1,000 tons of light diesel fuel, 200 tons of boiler water, 200 tons of drinking water and 50 tons of lubricating oil. 50 tons of frozen food. Lacks the capability to supply ammunition.


Read above

F-76/HSDO(Cargo & Bunker)------ 8158tons(7158-1000)
JP-5(Cargo & Bunker) --------------- 150tons(120+30)
Fresh Water (Cargo & Bunker) -----1000tons(800+200)
Dy Ration ------------------------------ 100tons
Naval stores & spares----------------- 3months

Source: https://defence.pk/threads/pakistan-navy-fleet-tanker-spec.405258/#ixzz4DzN0q2K2
Click to expand...

Does it have NBC protection?
 
Penguin

Penguin

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2009
13,097
56
11,538
Basel said:
Does it have NBC protection?
Click to expand...
I suspect not.

ex-No. 871 Dalian Shipyard, Dalian was launched 1980 and commissioned 31 Jul 1987 (sold to Pakistan in 1985)

The first PLAN ships with NBC protection where the Jianghu III (Type 053H2), the first of which
(535 黄石 / Huangshi Hudong) was launched 28 December 1985 and commissioned 15 December 1986.

The Fuqing class were the first generation of replenishment oilers built by the PLA Navy for support of the Yuan Wang-class tracking ships, which were tracking intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in the South Pacific Ocean. Dalian Shipyard produced four vessels and two of them joined the ICBM testing fleet in May 1980. One sold to Pakistan, another went into commercial service.

The fact that the PLAN ship were not intended to support combat ships and that one went into commercial service, plus the launch of the PNS Nasr predating that of the first PLAN ship with NBC protection suggests no NBC system (unless retrofitted while in service)
 
Tuco71

Tuco71

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
228
1
318
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
It is announced by STM that Pakistan navy fleet tanker launched at Pakistan Independance Day. Are there any photos of launching ceremony?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
The US Navy's Secretive And Revolutionary Program To Project False Fleets From Drone Swarms
Replies
13
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
SvenSvensonov
Nuclear Navy
Replies
7
Views
4K
M.AsfandYar
M.AsfandYar
I
New power projection capabilities sought for the Indian Navy- Fleet Support Ships
Replies
0
Views
2K
Indo-guy
I
sudhir007
India - Rising Power, Growing Responsibilities - Building Indias 2020 Navy
Replies
11
Views
3K
Echo_419
Echo_419
Hafizzz
Japans Potential Nuclear Arsenal is Bigger than China, India and Pakistan
2 3
Replies
34
Views
6K
canadian icehole
canadian icehole

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom