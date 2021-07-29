Pakistan Navy rescued stranded crew of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H

Pakistan Navy & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully ensured recovery of stranded crew of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H during joint rescue operation south of KarachiPMSAs Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received the report that Merchant Vessel (MV) SUVARI H which had sailed from Kandla, INDIA for Bossasso, Somalia got stranded approx 180 Nautical Miles south of Karachi along with 18 crew members onboard at sea. Pakistan Navy in coordination with PMSA, immediately tasked ships & aircraft to provide assistance 2 stranded ship & save lives.Pakistan Navy & PMSA aircraft, after arriving at scene of incident. dropped life rafts for stranded crew at sea & coordinated their recovery via nearby Merchant Vessel MT ELAN VITAL.Up till now, 15 crew members have been recovered whereas 3 crew members are still missing. Pakistan Navy and PMSA ships are also conducting search and rescue operation for the missing crew around the reported position.