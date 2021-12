A special documentary on #50thHangorDay to pay tribute & highlight achievements of PNS/M HANGOR which sank INS KHUKRI & crippled INS KIRPAN in 1971 war, the only kill by any Conventional Submarine since WW-II. In recognition of heroic act, crew of HANGOR was decorated with 4 x Sitara-e-Jurrat, 6 x Tamgha-e-Jurrat & 16 x lmtiazi Asnad. A symbol of bravery & resilience, #PakNavy #SubmarineForce is Alhamdulillah strong & determined to always strike at the enemy.