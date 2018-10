The Naval Chief also mentioned the strategic shift from erstwhile participation of Pakistan Navy in the Combined Task Forces 150 and 151 under the auspices of Combined Maritime Forces to Regional Maritime Security Patrols. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that in order to pursue our national interests with strategic autonomy, we have now decided to institute Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region in line with the UN Resolutions and UN Convention on Law of the Sea. The initiative is aimed at maintaining robust security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.