Pakistan Navy Questions Thread

Milgem will be equiped with 76 mm 76 SR Oto Melara.

Just wanted to know if the gun could be modified for OtoMelara Dart Strales
rounds, or is it already fit for this porpose? this will solve the corvette's CIWS problem and will be very effective in providing protection to its pact "sorry dont know the term".


 
The 76/62 SR Naval Gun Mount is compatible for operating the new 3AP Multifunction Programmable Ammunition as well as the DART guided ammunition.

Strales is a very good system. It is conceived as an add-on kit that can be integrated into the already in service 76/62 gun mounts. Moreover it is designed to be compatible with any existing Combat Management System.
Basically Strales System has three main components:

1) A 76/62 Naval Gun
2) DART Precision Guided Ammunition
3) A Radio Frequency Guidance System with Associated Electronics

For details, Technical Specifications of 76/62 SR and Strales are attached.
 
oh thank you very much for the reply,but i want to find out if both pakistan and turkey are considering this feature.
 
Hi guys,
Do we have some sort of Navy Aviation arm now?Or some Squadrons are tasked to help Navy during war?
 
yeah i've been wondering the same thing. right now all the navy has is 12 aging mirage 5's. given the trend towards a large number of navy dedicated, navy operated aircraft, i wonder if some planes are headed the pn's way.

edit: actually, they've got the p-3 orion too.
 
i wanted to know when will we be able to manufacture our own indegenious submarine?

is it possible we can make Agosta 90B type submarine in near future? if not 100&#37; original then something like 60-80% indegenious?

if not then what do u think after we procure U214? since all those submarines are going to be built in Pakistan then is it not possible we can develop owr own indeginous submarine after the experience we accumulated from agosta's and u214 type submarines
 
Navy has helicopters and turboprop aircarft. the list is as
Turboprop aircarft
1. Atlantiques (anti sub warfare)
2. Fokker F27
3. P-3C Orion

Helicopters
Allouette III
Westland Sea king
Lynx
Z-9C (Chineese)
 
Jun 26, 2009
11
0
is our navy have any plans to buy any aircraft carrier similar to the ins viraat?
 
PN has its own aviation wing,

Surveillance Aircraft;
P-3C Orion
Breguet Atlantic 1

Rotary Aircraft;
Lynx
Alouette 3
Sea King
Z-9C

It also has in its innovatory PAF's Mirage V a endurance bomber armed with Exocet. Plus the frigates are fully armed to the teeth with Harpoons recently acquired so the PN has enough to give a befitting response to any misadventures.
 
can pakistan really built agosta 90 with out french engineers help i know we have to import lot of stuff but can we really assemble by our own and any plan of building more subs (agosta 90) in near future
 
I'm afraid the answer is no!
Look just by assembling under license one doesn't get the ability to design a ship with hundreds of subsystems. In the 80'ties Turkey thought the same to acquire knowhow by assembling Meko frigates, but the hard reality was we did not. The milgem corvette is the first serious attempt to build an indigenous large military ship and even on the Milgem we have only 60% of the subsystems indigenous (which in years will become more ofcourse).

To build indigenous ships one should not only master shipbuilding but also have a strong industry capable of engineering all kinds of needed subsystems. Pakistan needs to industrialize a lot to achieve real indigenous submarines.
 
pakistan is getting Oliver perry class frigate in 2010 are we getting any more mean some sources says that pakistan wants 6 of them
 
