Pakistan Navy Questions Thread

Mr X said: i wanted to know when will we be able to manufacture our own indegenious submarine?



is it possible we can make Agosta 90B type submarine in near future? if not 100% original then something like 60-80% indegenious?



if not then what do u think after we procure U214? since all those submarines are going to be built in Pakistan then is it not possible we can develop owr own indeginous submarine after the experience we accumulated from agosta's and u214 type submarines Click to expand...

I'm afraid the answer is no!Look just by assembling under license one doesn't get the ability to design a ship with hundreds of subsystems. In the 80'ties Turkey thought the same to acquire knowhow by assembling Meko frigates, but the hard reality was we did not. The milgem corvette is the first serious attempt to build an indigenous large military ship and even on the Milgem we have only 60% of the subsystems indigenous (which in years will become more ofcourse).To build indigenous ships one should not only master shipbuilding but also have a strong industry capable of engineering all kinds of needed subsystems. Pakistan needs to industrialize a lot to achieve real indigenous submarines.