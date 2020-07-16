Pakistan Navy Questions Thread

Myth_buster_1
Milgem will be equiped with 76 mm 76 SR Oto Melara.
Just wanted to know if the gun could be modified for OtoMelara Dart Strales
rounds, or is it already fit for this porpose? this will solve the corvette's CIWS problem and will be very effective in providing protection to its pact "sorry dont know the term".
