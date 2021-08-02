PAKISTAN NAVY PROCURES WS-61 SEA KING HELICOPTERS FROM QATAR

So what is the total no of sea-kings now in PN. We bought 7 (3 added in service rest spares ) last year from UK and now these 10. And I think we had at least 6 already . That looks like a total of 23 but may be 18 will be in service given some maybe used as spares?Possibly, a new Sea King squadron (No 444?) will be raised.
Z-9Ds are also coming. (Matter of weeks if not months).
the combat radius of the Z-9D naval helicopter is relatively large, reaching more than 220 kilometers with four YJ-9 anti-ship missiles mounted. Considering that the range of anti-ship missiles launched by missile boats in general is currently within 200 kilometers, such a large combat radius of the Z-9D can ensure that enemy missile ships are driven out of the range of their anti-ship missiles.
It would be upgraded version.