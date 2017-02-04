What's new

Pakistan Navy prevents Indian Submarine from entering Pakistani waters on 16th October

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,341
85
60,242
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters

Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters

October 19, 2021 --- Web Desk

RAWALPINDI (92 News) – Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on Oct 16, 2021 from entering into Pakistani waters.

During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan. It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland.


Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters (92newshd.tv)


PN blocks Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters


file photo

FILE PHOTO
RAWALPINDI:
The Pakistan Navy blocked the attempt by a submarine of the Indian navy to enter the waters of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing, the Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistani waters on October 16, but it was "prematurely detected and tracked" by the Pakistan Navy.

"It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft," the statement added.

"During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan," the ISPR maintained.

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland," it added.

PN blocks Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters (tribune.com.pk)




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450389306271543296




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450386304928206848

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450390994126622720
 

Attachments

Last edited:
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,720
-1
11,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sub was in Pakistani economical zone but not in Pakistani territorial waters as per latest news.
 
DJ_Viper

DJ_Viper

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
1,657
2
1,987
Country
United States
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters

Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters

October 19, 2021 --- Web Desk

RAWALPINDI (92 News) – Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on Oct 16, 2021 from entering into Pakistani waters.

During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan. It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland.


Pak Navy once again detects, blocks Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters (92newshd.tv)



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450389306271543296


View attachment 786074 Pak
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450386304928206848
Click to expand...
Someone needed to spray depth chargers around this once it entered into your territorial waters. After that, either it would turn and leave damaged or would surface up with white flags on it "seeking help to rescue crew". Why the love when the other side is roasting you from media to individual personnel levels to militarily?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 30, Members: 15, Guests: 15)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
A
  • Locked
compare pakistan and china force
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
9K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom