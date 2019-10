As far back as I can remember the navy has not had such a procurement bonanza for decades if ever, so heres a list



4 x MILGEM 2,300 ton corvettes steel for first unit cut 29th Sep 2019 with 54 month delivery time for first unit so around Spring 2024



4 x Type 054AP 4,000+ ton frigates steel for second unit cut 20th Dec 2018 and all 4 due to be handed over by 2021



8 x S20 2,800 ton SSK due between 2021-2028



2 x OPV 2,300 ton from Damen first launched in May 2019 both due to be handed over in 2020



3,000 Ton Oceanographic vessel launched in Dec 2018 by China due to be handed over soon



thats 19 units over 55,000 tons of warships and submarines coming between 2019-2028 or 10 years with average of 2 per year



For missiles



Second strike Babur III, Coastal defence Zarb and JF17 with anti-ship missiles 2 squadrons



Good times ahead and plenty to watch

