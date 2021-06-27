What's new

Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Mina’ ash Shuwaykh, Kuwait during Overseas Deployment. The ship is deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to contribute in international efforts to ensure maritime security in region.
Upon arrival at the port vicinity, PNS SAIF was welcomed by a Kuwaiti Navy Ship. On reaching the harbour, ship was warmly received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait H.E Syed Sajjad Haider and officials of Kuwaiti Naval Force.
During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship called on civil and military leadership of host country and matter of bilateral relations and navy to navy collaboration were discussed. After the port visit, a Passage Exercise was conducted among Pakistan Navy and Kuwaiti Naval Force.
Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Continuous deployments of PN Ships and participation in bilateral exercises is a practical manifestation of PN resolve in maintaining stability and order in maritime domain.
Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The port visit will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies.


June, 2021



1624799442166.png





1624799479189.png







1624799502896.png
 
Pakistan & Indonesian Navy Special Forces conduct exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019


1624830930890.png



Karachi, 19 Oct 19: A bilateral exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded. Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian Navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days.

The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces. During the exercise, Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIOs) were also rehearsed at sea. The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search & Seizure Operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan & Indonesian Navies’ SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters and Special Forces’ Boats in Arabian Sea.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.



 
