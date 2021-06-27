Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Mina’ ash Shuwaykh,during Overseas Deployment. The ship is deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to contribute in international efforts to ensure maritime security in region.Upon arrival at the port vicinity, PNS SAIF was welcomed by a Kuwaiti Navy Ship. On reaching the harbour, ship was warmly received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait H.E Syed Sajjad Haider and officials of Kuwaiti Naval Force.During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship called on civil and military leadership of host country and matter of bilateral relations and navy to navy collaboration were discussed. After the port visit, a Passage Exercise was conducted among Pakistan Navy and Kuwaiti Naval Force.Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Continuous deployments of PN Ships and participation in bilateral exercises is a practical manifestation of PN resolve in maintaining stability and order in maritime domain.Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The port visit will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies.June, 2021