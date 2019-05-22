Pakistan Navy - Navigation Warnings for Missile Tests.

06 AND 07 APR 2017 FROM 0500 TO 0930 UTC

CANCEL THIS MESSAGE ON 071030 UTC APR 2017.

Considering how many of our members keep tabs on the NAVAREA warnings issued by Pakistan Navy and therefore we are able to guess and then discuss the imminent missile tests, i think it is appropriate to make this one thread to share all such updates.Rather than opening multiple threads for each warning we can keep this updated and discuss all such activities here. I think it will be best if this can be made sticky so everyone keeping an eye on such activities can share the details with other members over here.To briefly explain the NAVAREA warning system, the world is divided into 21 broadcast areas, called NAVAREAs which transmit maritime safety information such as navigational warnings and weather forecasts.Hydrographer of the Pakistan Navy (HPN), is the area Coordinator. All information relating to navigational safety is received in HPN office at Karachi from 16 National Coordinators of Area IX and from other sources. This information is analyzed, processed and promulgated in the form of navigational warnings to mariners at sea. Hydrographic Department of PN also issues Weekly and Annual summary of Pakistan Notices to mariners in print form for the benefit of the mariners.Here is on such warning issues yesterday on April 05, 2017:On map it looks like this: