Squadrons​

Squadron Role Date Established Base Aircraft 27 Squadron ASW 17 January 1982 PNS Mehran F27 28 Squadron ASW

ASuW PNS Mehran P-3C 29 Squadron ASW

EW 31 October 1975 PNS Mehran ATR-72

Hawker 850XP 111 Squadron ASW

ASuW 28 September 1974 PNS Mehran Sea King 222 Squadron ASW 2006 PNS Mehran Z-9EC 333 Squadron ASW 1977 PNS Mehran Alouette III

Pakistan Navy maritime air surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities...is the naval aviation branch within the Pakistan Navy that is responsible for aerial operations from the seaborne platform.The naval aviation branch is responsible for conducting the land-based strike capability, fleet air defence, evacuation and extraction, search and rescue, maritime reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare.