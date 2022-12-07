Pakistan Navy maritime air surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities...
Pakistan Naval Aviation is the naval aviation branch within the Pakistan Navy that is responsible for aerial operations from the seaborne platform.
The naval aviation branch is responsible for conducting the land-based strike capability, fleet air defence, evacuation and extraction, search and rescue, maritime reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare.
Pakistan Naval Aviation is the naval aviation branch within the Pakistan Navy that is responsible for aerial operations from the seaborne platform.
The naval aviation branch is responsible for conducting the land-based strike capability, fleet air defence, evacuation and extraction, search and rescue, maritime reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare.
Squadrons
|Squadron
|Role
|Date Established
|Base
|Aircraft
|27 Squadron
|ASW
|17 January 1982
|PNS Mehran
|F27
|28 Squadron
|ASW
ASuW
|PNS Mehran
|P-3C
|29 Squadron
|ASW
EW
|31 October 1975
|PNS Mehran
|ATR-72
Hawker 850XP
|111 Squadron
|ASW
ASuW
|28 September 1974
|PNS Mehran
|Sea King
|222 Squadron
|ASW
|2006
|PNS Mehran
|Z-9EC
|333 Squadron
|ASW
|1977
|PNS Mehran
|Alouette III