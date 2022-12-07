What's new

Pakistan Navy maritime air surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities

Pakistan Navy maritime air surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities...

Pakistan Naval Aviation is the naval aviation branch within the Pakistan Navy that is responsible for aerial operations from the seaborne platform.

The naval aviation branch is responsible for conducting the land-based strike capability, fleet air defence, evacuation and extraction, search and rescue, maritime reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare.

Squadrons​

SquadronRoleDate EstablishedBaseAircraft
27 SquadronASW17 January 1982PNS MehranF27
28 SquadronASW
ASuW		PNS MehranP-3C
29 SquadronASW
EW		31 October 1975PNS MehranATR-72
Hawker 850XP
111 SquadronASW
ASuW		28 September 1974PNS MehranSea King
222 SquadronASW2006PNS MehranZ-9EC
333 SquadronASW1977PNS MehranAlouette III


1670432354254.png
 

