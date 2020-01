2 ATR MPAsPic of 1st one.Aerodata AG was contracted to supply its AeroMission mission management system, which will function in concert with the Leonardo Seaspray 7300E active electronically-scanned array (AESA) radar, Elettronica electronic support measures (ESM) suite, FLIR Systems Star SAFIRE III electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) turret and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability through lightweight ASW torpedo compatibility.In addition, the ATR-72 MPAs were also configured with a self-protection suite providing defensibility to infrared, radar and laser-guided munitions. It also has passive electronic intelligence (ELINT) capabilities.Credit.... QUWALuna NG UAVsLUNA NG TUAS is based on the combat proven LUNA TUAS. Both are all-weather, easy to operate tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS) for real-time, day and night C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance).Three complementary aircraft platforms (LUNA, LUNA NG and the MUSECO helicopter) enable the commander to choose the best aircraft for his fast changing, specific mission needs. This offers effective C4ISR at ranges of more than 100 km with an endurance up to 12 hours, maintaining situational awareness around the clock by on-the-fly platform exchange.Designed to accommodate multiple payloads, the versatile LUNA TUAS has been successfully supporting peacekeeping missions in several countries, i.e. Kosovo and Afghanistan since year 2000.The system has been upgraded several times and is combat proven in different climates under severe weather conditions in difficult terrain (arctic, desert, jungle), leading to legendary operational effectiveness. The LUNA TUAS is a cost effective and reliable solution for military and civilian applications around the globe./ˈmarɪnʌɪzd/adjectivemodified or converted for marine use."a three-cylinder marinized 26 hp diesel engine"