Pakistan Navy in talks to procure ULAQ Unmanned surface Vehicles from Turkish Meteksen Defence Systems

Super Falcon
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 3, 2008
- 14,792
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan Navy is interested in Turkish USV to boost up sea border surveillance and special missions with these ground breaking vessels.
Will give PN to use them to counter sailors fatigue on long missions on Fast attack boats these are small and deadly hard to track by enemy radars only sea them as fishing boats and definately our maritime security agency and coast guards will benefit if we buy them through TOT so they can integrate low cost high end equipment to boost their capability
These USV most probably will be used by Pakistan marines they need these type of cost effective platforms
Initially plan is to buy 15 boats they are in final stages of their trials most trials are succesfull of these boats
ULAQ, a derivation of Turkish: ulak for government official envoy,[1] is the first of a series of AUSVs of Turkey, which was developed for the Turkish Navy by Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defense Systems. The design studies completed by August 2020,[1] and the prototype was launched on 12 February 2021 in Antalya. It was planned that firing tests with guided missiles of Roketsan would be carried out by March 2021.[2][3] On 25 May 2021, the vessel successfully completed its first firing test. The Roketsan Cirit missile fired from the vessel destroyed the target with pinpoint accuracy.[4]
They also integrate better with other Turkish vessels such as milgem corvetes ANKA drones which navy already signed to buy from turkey with TOT
Israel already using protector USV to monitor their sea borders very well
Most importantly they are cost effective reliable platform which definately suit our naval needs
Hopefully our marines will have something better to fight with
Pakistan Navy definately changing it's role from from defensive navy to offensive navy in this region
Will give PN to use them to counter sailors fatigue on long missions on Fast attack boats these are small and deadly hard to track by enemy radars only sea them as fishing boats and definately our maritime security agency and coast guards will benefit if we buy them through TOT so they can integrate low cost high end equipment to boost their capability
These USV most probably will be used by Pakistan marines they need these type of cost effective platforms
Initially plan is to buy 15 boats they are in final stages of their trials most trials are succesfull of these boats
ULAQ, a derivation of Turkish: ulak for government official envoy,[1] is the first of a series of AUSVs of Turkey, which was developed for the Turkish Navy by Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defense Systems. The design studies completed by August 2020,[1] and the prototype was launched on 12 February 2021 in Antalya. It was planned that firing tests with guided missiles of Roketsan would be carried out by March 2021.[2][3] On 25 May 2021, the vessel successfully completed its first firing test. The Roketsan Cirit missile fired from the vessel destroyed the target with pinpoint accuracy.[4]
They also integrate better with other Turkish vessels such as milgem corvetes ANKA drones which navy already signed to buy from turkey with TOT
Israel already using protector USV to monitor their sea borders very well
Most importantly they are cost effective reliable platform which definately suit our naval needs
Hopefully our marines will have something better to fight with
Pakistan Navy definately changing it's role from from defensive navy to offensive navy in this region
Last edited: