What's new

Pakistan Navy in talks to procure ULAQ Unmanned surface Vehicles from Turkish Meteksen Defence Systems

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,792
-4
5,790
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Pakistan Navy is interested in Turkish USV to boost up sea border surveillance and special missions with these ground breaking vessels.

Will give PN to use them to counter sailors fatigue on long missions on Fast attack boats these are small and deadly hard to track by enemy radars only sea them as fishing boats and definately our maritime security agency and coast guards will benefit if we buy them through TOT so they can integrate low cost high end equipment to boost their capability

These USV most probably will be used by Pakistan marines they need these type of cost effective platforms



Initially plan is to buy 15 boats they are in final stages of their trials most trials are succesfull of these boats

ULAQ, a derivation of Turkish: ulak for government official envoy,[1] is the first of a series of AUSVs of Turkey, which was developed for the Turkish Navy by Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defense Systems. The design studies completed by August 2020,[1] and the prototype was launched on 12 February 2021 in Antalya. It was planned that firing tests with guided missiles of Roketsan would be carried out by March 2021.[2][3] On 25 May 2021, the vessel successfully completed its first firing test. The Roketsan Cirit missile fired from the vessel destroyed the target with pinpoint accuracy.[4]

They also integrate better with other Turkish vessels such as milgem corvetes ANKA drones which navy already signed to buy from turkey with TOT

Israel already using protector USV to monitor their sea borders very well

Most importantly they are cost effective reliable platform which definately suit our naval needs


Hopefully our marines will have something better to fight with

Pakistan Navy definately changing it's role from from defensive navy to offensive navy in this region
 
Last edited:
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,792
-4
5,790
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
They can perform minesweeping surveillance anti submarine anti surface missions

In future they might roll out anti aircraft varient too

Signalian said:
Link to article ?
Click to expand...

DIMDEX 2022: Ares Shipyard advances negotiations for ULAQ USV orders

Turkey's Ares Shipyard is close to finalising at least two contracts for the Ulaq unmanned surface vessel (USV) in 2022, the company's chief executive officer Utku Alanc...
www.janes.com

Article has no clear names of the countries but there was interest shown by top naval command and soon once deal will finalize things will be more clear but there is definitely interest in pak Navy as it full fill all pak Navy's needs required

Signalian said:
Link to article ?
Click to expand...
Sir I'm sure in those 39 countries pak is the one too

These are cheaper to maintain and buy definately fits the naval check list and provide great punch
 
Last edited:
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,792
-4
5,790
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Pakistan Navy already interested in small boat platforms as Iran has to counter huge enemy threat

Top of them all they can be used as kamakazi missions if needed
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkey’s Indigenous Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs)
Replies
2
Views
540
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
Turkey Set To Export ULAQ Armed USV To Europe
Replies
2
Views
602
aziqbal
aziqbal
dBSPL
ULAQ AUSV With New shape Unveiled at DIMDEX
Replies
0
Views
477
dBSPL
dBSPL
F-22Raptor
US CNO: Thinking on Unmanned Systems Changed by Experimentation
Replies
0
Views
216
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Zarvan
Turkey begins the mass-production of ULAQ armed USV
Replies
1
Views
700
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom