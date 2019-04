Exactly...I was schooled outside pakistan in a christian convent school with nuns in charge...Each class was responsible for cleaning their class so we had rotational duties with few students each day doing sweeping, cleaning windows and whatnot...then we had weekly duties to clean school compound..believe me I feel like an OCD patient when I am in Pakistan....



I wish the same was taught to my people...It also puts in management skills coz you need to manage break time to eat and clean your rooms..and when you go to senior classes you are the school monitor to check if the classes are clean...damn I sound like I went to army camp lolz





Can start anywhere but it needs to start!!!



