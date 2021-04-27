Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal And Creeks Area Amid Pandemic



Karachi - April 26, 2021

No PR-PN-62/2021-ISPR Karachi - April 26, 2021No PR-PN-62/2021-ISPR



​

















Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association distributed ration bags to over 1100 deserving families of Sindh and Balochistan. During ration distribution campaign, in Balochistan, Pakistan Navy troops reached out to deserving families at Gwadar and Ormara. In Sindh rural areas, Pakistan Navy teams provided ration bags carrying one month food items/ edibles to underprivileged families at Bin Qasim (Gharo), Keti Bandar, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Shah Bandar. As the nation is rigorously fighting against the corona virus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy reaches out to aggrieved families in coastal and creeks area to distribute ration among the deserving families during the Holy month of Ramzan.During ration distribution campaign, in Balochistan, Pakistan Navy troops reached out to deserving families at Gwadar and Ormara. In Sindh rural areas, Pakistan Navy teams providedto underprivileged families at Bin Qasim (Gharo), Keti Bandar, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Shah Bandar.











​