Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff – Projects (DCNS [Projects]) Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral (VADM) Imran AHMED: `PAKISTAN NAVY CONSIDERS TURKISH NAVAL COMPANIES AT PAR WITH ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE EUROPEAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY​

"In pursuit of CNS`s (Chief of the Naval Staff) vision, the PN is striving to be a combat-ready multi-dimensional force that safeguards Pakistan`s maritime interests and radiating influence in the region with a global outlook."​

February 17, 2022During January 24-28, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff – Projects (DCNS [Projects]) Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral (VADM) Imran AHMED paid an official visit to Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY) to review the progress of PN-MILGEM Corvettes being constructed by Turkey for the Pakistan Navy (PN). Thanks to special permission from NHQ, within the scope of this official visit, as of DEFENCE TURKEY Magazine, we made an exclusive interview with VADM Imran AHMED on January 24, 2022, to get first-hand information on (DCNS [Projects]) of PN, the major procurement and modernization programs of PN at Istanbul Shipyard Command.Emphasizing the Pakistan Navy's goal to be a combat-ready multi-dimensional force that safeguards Pakistan's maritime interests and radiating influence in the region with a global outlook, VADM Imran AHMED underlined that the PN hinges upon the construction and acquisition of modern and potent surface and subsurface combatants as well as contemporary advancements in the Air domain.VADM Imran AHMED gave information about the Pakistan Navy's expectations from the PN-MILGEM Project and shared his personal assessment of the Turkish Naval Sector companies' existing capabilities in meeting the Pakistan Navy's modernization requirements. "With regards to PN-MILGEM, with the induction of a modern, well-equipped, and state-of-the-art BABUR Class Corvettes in the PN Fleet, Pakistan will acquire the best capability to respond to future challenges and maintain peace & stability, and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region.Speaking on the possibility of joint naval industry programs with Turkey, VADM Imran AHMED stated that developing an airborne ASW/Surveillance platform is a plausible proposition. “The Joint Naval Industry Program for developing an airborne ASW/ Surveillance platform is a plausible proposition. However, as of now, steps in this regard have not been initiated due to the requirement of an elaborated aeronautical setup. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, if the Turkish aeronautical setup has any such proposal to develop a joint ASW/ Surveillance aircraft, the PN would certainly consider it.”