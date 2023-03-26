What's new

Pakistan Navy Coastal Defence

Coastal Command (COMCOAST) is a coastal defence and fortification command of the Pakistan Navy with duties to manage maritime and all creek coastal areas in the country. It is one of the seven component commands of the navy with offices in Karachi. It is tasked with conducting defensive measures for maintaining and operating ports, harbour, and ground-based air defence of the navy, in addition to providing logistics support to naval fleet, and the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) units, a coastal guard branch of the navy.

Also responsible for the national security and maritime environment, including sea projects of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure, it is commanded by a rear admiral known as Commander Coast. Coastal Command is the countrywide authority of all naval units and establishments, including the Western Command, the Pakistan Marines, and the Special Service Group among others.

In the west, it works under the jurisdiction of the east to Jiwani, extending 1000 kms of the country's coastline, which includes Makran towards Karachi, and creek areas towards the east of International Border.

Systems ...

Pakistan🇵🇰 Navy's "ZARB" - land based Anti-Ship cruise missile - coastal defense system.

FsC3QU_WcAAvAnW


The TEL launcher carries 3x missiles. Each missile has a warhead of 300 kg, max range of 280 km & can travel up to 0.8 Mach.
It also features inertial - active terminal guidance.
 
Hi zarb range is not sufficient as it’s been locally made missile should be around 500/700 km I think 280 is for
export variant
thank you
 
Is Gwadar only used as a trade port or is it like Karachi,you know...naval bases and strategic defence for the country etc?
 

