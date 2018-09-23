Pakistan Navy chief visits Russian warship. Should India worry?

Why should they worry? The Russian navy doesn't hand out kill switches with every visit to their ships.



Nobody anywhere is on the side of India or Pakistan - people are on the side of their interests. Pakistan and China have border conflicts with India, for course we're going to be allies, but if China and India resolved their border disputes, there will be a day where China might be willing to sell arms to India - it's just business.



Money talks. All arms dealers are willing to sell to both sides and only ever stop if it goes against their personal interests, or if one side offers to buy huge volumes on the condition the same weapon isn't available to the other side - for example the MRCA deal that India dangled at many fighter aircraft suppliers. It's not a common scenario though.



Pakistan is increasing it's diplomatic clout, exercises with Russian equipment and purchases will increase experience with Russian systems and allow us some tactical advantage perhaps, but it's not the end of the world. The same way IAF training with USAF would help them gain an advantage, but nothing that could majorly alter the security dynamic between our countries.