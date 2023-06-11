What's new

Pakistan Navy Chief Desires a Nuclear Submarine to restore Balance of Power in the region

hyperman said:
How the fk is that gonna happen? Pakistan is broke.

There is always a way around things.
Pakistan got the bomb despite people saying we were broke in the 1970s.

Where there is will, there is a way. Pakistan will have nuclear powered submarine(s) in fleet prior to the end of this decade iA.
 
And what you'll do with Nuclear Submarines? India has SSBNs and will probably have SSNs in the future for China since mainland China is far away from us.
What Pakistan will do with SSBN/SSN? Take a joyride? You guys rather need more SSKs, Destroyers and Frigate and it is possible only when your economy is in stable position


And these vessels are augmented by ocean surveillance and missile tracking ship

 

NG Missile Vessels said:
And what you'll guys do with Nuclear Submarines? India has SSBNs and will probably have SSNs in the future for China since mainland China is far away from us.
What Pakistan will do with SSBN/SSN? Take a joyride? You guys rather need more SSKs, Destroyers and Frigate and it is possible only when your economy is in stable position


Nuclear deterrence, in the form of a second strike capability.

Ali_Baba said:
What Pakistan needs is Freedom and democracy ... not nuclear submarines !

Yes that's what they told Libya
 
Dalit said:
What are they going to use these for anyway? Just use the money on human development for once.

Very nice and idealistic..if you cannot understand what these are for then its a moot point in the first place.

Ali_Baba said:
What Pakistan needs is Freedom and democracy ... not nuclear submarines !

Pakistan needs all of the above. They are not mutually exclusive so let's stop spinning these fairy tales please.
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
And what you'll guys do with Nuclear Submarines? India has SSBNs and will probably have SSNs in the future for China since mainland China is far away from us.
What Pakistan will do with SSBN/SSN? Take a joyride? You guys rather need more SSKs, Destroyers and Frigate and it is possible only when your economy is in stable position


We know what we need and we will find the means and the wherewithal to get it iA.
 
JX-1 said:
Yes that's what they told Libya


Libya wouldnt be today's Libya if people had any say in government affairs. They were sidelined hence they revolted when found foreign support. Don't push your own populace to an edge where they will even align with devil to throw you out.

Along with Libya, you should also give example of Turkey where "happy and involved" citizens revolted against military coup backed by foreign governments. Because Turks didn't felt left out by their own government.
 
JX-1 said:
Despite the Pakistan Navy always getting the smallest portion of the budget (this year merely 680 million dollars), it has always striven to modernize into a potent force. These efforts have also been acknowledged by the Indian Navy.

What the heck man? Why everytime you guys need to compare yourselves with India to feel big? Do you guys even know how big is Indian navy?
1686492248643.png

Let us calculate the total no of VLS cells present on Indian Navy's ship:
●In service:
(1)Destroyers:
48X7= 336 (P15B and P15A)
48+16: 64(D54 & D55 + D52)
32X3=96 (D61, D60 & D62)
Total: 496
(2) Frigates:
40X3=120 (P17 frigates)
8X6=48(Talwar class frigates)
24X3=72 (Brahmaputra class frigates)
Total: 240

(3) Aircraft Carriers:
INS Vikrant & Vikramaditya: 64 VLS cells

Total VLS cells present on all Indian navy ships: 800

I'm not even counting the nos of INS Anvesh as it is a test platform for our BMD systems

●Under construction ships:
(1) Frigates:
40X7=280(P17A frigates)
32X4=128 (Tushil class frigates)

Next generation missile vessels:
40X6=240

Total VLS Cells: 648

India is simply too big for you guys. It'll be detrimental for 🇵🇰 economy if it jumps to the bandwagon of arms race with 🇮🇳
 

