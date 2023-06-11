Pakistan Navy Chief Desires a Nuclear Submarine to restore Balance of Power in the region

Despite the Pakistan Navy always getting the smallest portion of the budget (this year merely 680 million dollars), it has always striven to modernize into a potent force. These efforts have also been acknowledged by the Indian Navy.
There is always a way around things.How the fk is that gonna happen? Pakistan is broke.
Despite the Pakistan Navy always getting the smallest portion of the budget (this year merely 680 million dollars), it has always striven to modernize into a potent force. These efforts have also been acknowledged by the Indian Navy.
Nuclear deterrence, in the form of a second strike capability.And what you'll guys do with Nuclear Submarines? India has SSBNs and will probably have SSNs in the future for China since mainland China is far away from us.
What Pakistan will do with SSBN/SSN? Take a joyride? You guys rather need more SSKs, Destroyers and Frigate and it is possible only when your economy is in stable position
View attachment 933801
Yes that's what they told LibyaWhat Pakistan needs is Freedom and democracy ... not nuclear submarines !
Very nice and idealistic..if you cannot understand what these are for then its a moot point in the first place.What are they going to use these for anyway? Just use the money on human development for once.
Pakistan needs all of the above. They are not mutually exclusive so let's stop spinning these fairy tales please.What Pakistan needs is Freedom and democracy ... not nuclear submarines !
Money in the navy's budget is to be used for military purpouses. As of now the naval budget is barely enough to sustain the existing fleet.Just use the money on human development for once.
We know what we need and we will find the means and the wherewithal to get it iA.And what you'll guys do with Nuclear Submarines? India has SSBNs and will probably have SSNs in the future for China since mainland China is far away from us.
What Pakistan will do with SSBN/SSN? Take a joyride? You guys rather need more SSKs, Destroyers and Frigate and it is possible only when your economy is in stable position
View attachment 933801
Yes that's what they told Libya
What the heck man? Why everytime you guys need to compare yourselves with India to feel big? Do you guys even know how big is Indian navy?Despite the Pakistan Navy always getting the smallest portion of the budget (this year merely 680 million dollars), it has always striven to modernize into a potent force. These efforts have also been acknowledged by the Indian Navy.