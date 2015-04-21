Pakistan Navy capable of blocking Strait of Hormuz?

I have heard more and more talk from Pakistan Navy officials about acquiring enough naval capability to be able toblockade Strait of Hormuz essentially choking India of vital fuel supplies in case of war.If you look at the geography, it seems very plausible that PN will be able to impose a very effective blockade.With the development of Gwadar port, the ability to blockade the strait seems more and more possible.It will be very hard for Indian navy to operate in an area where 13 submarines are lurking and JF-17's armed with CM-400AKG will be on constant patrol.Once HQ-9 is acquired, Pakistan's writ on the area will be strengthened even more as it will be very hard to send aircraft against P-3C Orions when the area will be covered by HQ-9 missiles.The only but vital precaution PN will have to take will be to ensure that Strait of Hormuz stays open to normal International shipping, otherwise oil prices will skyrocket and the whole world will be pissed at us. Military intelligence will have to play a very important role in this regard.P.S: I apologize for poor Paint skills