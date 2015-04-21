What's new

Pakistan Navy capable of blocking Strait of Hormuz?

I have heard more and more talk from Pakistan Navy officials about acquiring enough naval capability to be able to selectively blockade Strait of Hormuz essentially choking India of vital fuel supplies in case of war.

If you look at the geography, it seems very plausible that PN will be able to impose a very effective blockade.
With the development of Gwadar port, the ability to blockade the strait seems more and more possible.
It will be very hard for Indian navy to operate in an area where 13 submarines are lurking and JF-17's armed with CM-400AKG will be on constant patrol.

Once HQ-9 is acquired, Pakistan's writ on the area will be strengthened even more as it will be very hard to send aircraft against P-3C Orions when the area will be covered by HQ-9 missiles.

The only but vital precaution PN will have to take will be to ensure that Strait of Hormuz stays open to normal International shipping, otherwise oil prices will skyrocket and the whole world will be pissed at us. Military intelligence will have to play a very important role in this regard.

P.S: I apologize for poor Paint skills :p:
 
That if true means we are planning to have much bigger Navy than what we currently have and one part is of having at least 16 Major Naval ships I mean Frigates and Corvettes
 
It seems PN is expanding rapidly. But for this strategy submarines will be essential to offset India's numerical advantage.
 
That is why I believe that Pakistan needs more surface ships as well----2 to 4 upgraded type 022's---- 2 type 054 and 2 type 052's---the Chinese aegis class. Later on---they will have top seriously consider 8000 ton plus vessels----.

To operate Gwadar and manage security and power positioning in the area---these surface ships are a must---.
 
We need 8 F-22 and 4 Type 54 and 4 Type 56 and than as economy improves we need to go for at least 4 Destroyers but 16 is must and as soon as possible
 
Even its highly unlikely in future, seems India is already working on that.
1. India is filling its strategic storage enough for 90 days.
2. 45-50% of Indian oil imports come from non gulf countries( African nations are major exporter of oil and gas to India, east Asian nations, Venezuela and even Canada and Russia in recent future) so India can always increase its import from these countries.
3. India is already reducing its oil import from gulf countries for the reason that it doesn't want to be dependent on one particular region.

Oil ministry plans to reduce energy imports from Gulf countries, turns to Russia for fuel - timesofindia-economictimes

India turns attention to East Africa's oil and gas blocks | Market Insights
Welcome To India Africa Connect - SPOTLIGHT - India to increase oil, gas imports from Africa
 
Is Pakistan Navy capable of blocking Strait of Hormuz??


What a stupid question is this??


Any entity with a boat , I say any entity including Somalian Coast guard aka Pirates, or a millionaire with a yacht could blockade Strait of Hormuz, if uncontested. Whether that entity would be able to maintain that blockade or not depend upon whether that entity would be challenged or not, and Naval power of entity which is trying to lift that blockade.


All these fantastic circles and lines that OP has made on map are fine, if only Pakistani Navy exist on this planet.

But when this hypothetical blockade faces reality of Indian Navy's might, it crumbles faster than a sand castle in Tsunami.

Even Pakistani Airforce would find it difficult to overcome 60 Carrier borne fighters of Indian navy, if Indian Airforce take a sabbatical in war; Pakistani Navy which is completely outclassed by Indian Navy in every department would turn into mincemeat within hours.

How would Pakistani Navy enforce a blockade when its assets are sunk as soon as they leave harbour ( and sometime in harbour itself)?
 
Sir add to this the Iran angle. Won't they help us with there naval capabilities to keep a non NATO foreign power out of Gulf?Also are Qatar and Kuwait willing to loose there billions just because a random nation is blocking there oil supplies.?_
No.

And its not because of any Indian navy might, its just that the world cannot afford anything bad happening in this part of the world.

Iran has this strategic advantage which I think it played it well too, I read somewhere that its navy has fast gorilla type suicide boats raised just for purpose of attacking enemy in this part.
 
Pakistan Navy could easily blockade the Strait of Hormuz, and the PAF can focus its entire air force to sink the rust bucket Indian Navy as it sails towards the Strait.

Indian Navy only has old useless Harriers and a few Mig-29. The PAF would overwhelm them and sink the Indian fleet.
 
That is why the blockade will have to be selective. Only ships travelling to Indian ports would be sunk, disabled or captured.

PAF also has the advantage of being at home.
 

