Bro,Posturing has little credibility in the face of overwhelming odds and technological advances.Swarm attacks sound good on paper but how Iran will employ them in the first place? Vessels and missiles need appropriate forms of guidance and target acquisition before they are put to use. Oceans are massive environments where enormous vessels can also evade detection with appropriate countermeasures.Dispatching 3 or 4 boats to intercept a USN vessel passing near Iranian shores does not prove anything because USN will fight on its terms during the course of hostilities as apparent from Operation Praying Mantis in 1988.Any missile that Iran may launch will illuminate on-board systems of American vessels because they are not acting in isolation but under a multi-layered surveillance umbrella that has global coverage against these kind of threats.USN vessels are well-equipped to defeat both terrain hugging and high speed airborne targets:They are now installing laser weapon systems as well:Thanks in part to ill-advised Iranian posturing. These idiots are pushing naval warfare to a whole new level of competence.