Pakistan Navy as an Emerging Deterrent

GumNaam said: Pakistan Navy warships, especially submarines need to be armed with nuclear tipped cruise and anti-ship missiles. that is guaranteed to keep those massive western fleets on the shores of antartica!

Bhai.We do not need to bite off more than we can chew. With all this development, our narrative needs to still be a deterrent force against our main adversary. I think it is very important we maintain that posture for as long as is necessary due to our weak financial status and dependence on foreign powers for trade and support. The world is changing andWe need an alliance now. However let them make the first offensive gesture. If you show your teeth too early you will unnecessarily invite undue pressure and attention which you cannot standAlliances are one thing but wars are a totally different ball game and you will and must fight your own war and no one else will come to your help till their interests are harmed. Currently all investments in Paklands are rudimentory and not worth fighting over.