Pakistan Navy Air Defence

Pakistan's Navy has successfully carried out test firing of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) at Karachi, demonstrating the country's naval combat readiness.The air defence units of the Pakistan Navy showcased the its war preparedness through Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) live firing of these missiles.The spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said that the missiles hit their targets successfully.This event was witnessed by the chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi, who was briefed on the Pakistan Navy's operational readiness with the induction of SAMs and developments being undertaken to boost security.