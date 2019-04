PNSC acquires a clean product tanker



Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has added a ship in its fleet worth $30 million, aimed at meeting the increasing domestic demand for shipping services in the country, according to the official sources.



The ship, known as a clean product tanker, is Korean made with a capacity of 75,000 DWT of LR-1 category. It was built in 2012, then reconditioned and upgraded in accordance with the requirements of the PNSC.



According to the official sources, the vessel has been purchased from PNSC’s own finances without any guarantee or loan from the federal government.



PNSC locked in the price at $30 million when the market was slow some months ago, however, due to the uptick in the market the prevailing price of the same vessel is now $31 million in the international market

