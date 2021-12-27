Pakistan - National Security Policy

National Security Policy of Pakistan on Defence:





DEFENCE AND TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY



Ensure the defence and territorial integrity of Pakistan in all their manifestations.



Opportunities and Challenges



The security of our land, air, and sea borders along with space and cyber domains is paramount. Pakistan is pursuing ‘open and secure borders’ with respect to ease of movement, economic activity, and linkages with overall plans for economic connectivity. The recent war against terrorism has highlighted the role of military, paramilitary, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). LEAs have taken on an expanded role in urban cities and far-flung rural areas. Focused attention will be given to the training and modernisation of our paramilitary forces to meet requirements of border security in the coming decades. Equally, Pakistan will strengthen its aviation security protocols and expand maritime surveillance of coastal areas by investing in new technologies to ensure security of airspace and the sea.



Pakistan’s airspace surveillance should be guaranteed by a network of assets, and through robust communications and resilient command and control for comprehensive air and maritime situational awareness. Special attention is required to manage lingering border disputes which continue to pose security threats, particularly along the Line of Control and Working Boundary where ceasefire violations by India threaten civilian lives and property while endangering regional stability. Opportunities afforded by newly instituted border management initiatives and fencing of the western border and merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be capitalised on while securing hard-earned gains against terrorism.



Conventional Military Threats



With a regressive and dangerous ideology gripping the collective conscience in our immediate neighbourhood, the prospects of violent conflict have grown immensely. The possibility of use of force by the adversary as a deliberate policy choice cannot be ruled out. Pakistan is committed to defending its territorial integrity in response to any military misadventure. Requisite conventional capabilities will be ensured through astute investment in constant modernisation of our armed forces without embroiling in any arms race.



In addition, indigenisation of defence production, increased capabilities in network centricity, battlefield awareness, electronic warfare capabilities, and other force multipliers will be prioritised. Gains from economic security will allow additional resources to be allocated for ensuring credibility of defence by acquiring capabilities in keeping with an expanding threat spectrum.





Maritime Competition



The Indian Ocean is fast becoming a space for contestation. The self-professed role of any one country as a so-called net-security provider in the wider Indian Ocean would affect the region’s security and economic interests negatively. Multi-directional challenges in the maritime domain include cyber intrusion and surveillance of our sea lines of communication along the Indian Ocean, among others. This requires a renewed focus on strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities to meet emerging challenges. Protection of our Exclusive Economic Zone, ensuring freedom of navigation, and protection against piracy will remain critically important.



Strategic Stability



Nuclear deterrence occupies a critical role in the security calculus of South Asia. Pakistan’s nuclear capability deters war through full spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum nuclear deterrence in concert with our conventional military capabilities and all elements of national power. The expansion of India’s nuclear triad, open-ended statements on nuclear policy, and investments in and introduction of destabilising technologies disturb the strategic balance in the region. Pakistan’s deterrence regime is vital for and aimed at regional peace.



Space Security



With space-based applications and activities growing at an unprecedented pace, space is emerging as a critical element of national power, one that is fast developing as the new frontier of global contestation. Space-based technology is being used widely to enable safe communications, guidance systems for stand-off weapons, advanced meteorology, navigation systems, and surveillance of adversaries. Pakistan continues to maintain a policy against the militarisation of space at international forums. However, we remain cognizant of emerging uses of space and will continue to invest in our national space program in national interest.







Information and Cyber Security Threats



In the information age, the security and surveillance of communications and cyber space are crucial aspects of defence. While new technologies coupled with greater internet accessibility have broadened individual freedoms and availability of information, they have also exposed citizens and governments to spyware and data theft, and infrastructure systems to cyber attacks. With information and cyber warfare posing a new dimension to our security challenges, instituting robust mechanisms to protect cyber space from malicious use are essential tools for our security. In addition, investments in cyber security of critical infrastructure are crucial for ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential services and the security of privileged information. Access to alternative sources of technologies and building domestic capacity to develop our own secure networks and hosting capabilities are needed to monitor and minimise both surveillance and cyber intrusion. Replicating best practices in tackling cyber threats will create necessary capabilities for a robust cyber security paradigm.

Hybrid Warfare



Hybrid warfare is an evolving concept with expanding and blurring boundaries. It has found salience in the contemporary era due to technological and information evolution. Apart from information and cyber warfare, disinformation, influence operations, lawfare, and economic coercion, among other hybrid warfare tools are increasingly being applied. Hybrid threats against Pakistan originate from states and their proxies as well as from non-state actors. Pakistan will adopt a holistic, inter



connected whole-of-nation approach to neutralise attempts to undermine Pakistan’s security and stability through hybrid warfare.



Policy Guidelines



Defence, Deterrence and Territorial Integrity



Deter war through all elements of national power, while exercising our right to self defence if war is imposed.



Policy Objectives: Defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity at all costs. Deter any aggression by maintaining a cost-effective and adaptive military focused on modernisation and optimisation of force structures to ensure adequate conventional capability and maintain full spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum nuclear deterrence, without getting involved in an arms race.





Space, Information and Cyber Security



Enhance space capabilities to meet emerging threats and create a whole-of-nation capacity against hybrid warfare, especially ensuring information and cyber security.



Policy Objectives: Strengthen and enhance space-based technology and its application to meet future challenges. Combat disinformation and influence operations while enhancing information and cyber security, data security, and surveillance capacity. Ensure the security and privacy of government and citizen data while engaging effectively with the international technology ecosystem to secure national interests.