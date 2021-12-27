What's new

Pakistan - National Security Policy

National Security Policy

Islamic Republic of Pakistan's first National Security Policy puts economy at the core of NSP.

♟️ Key Notes

¶ Policy Formation.
¶ National Security Framework.
¶ National Cohesion.
¶ Securing our Economic Future.
¶ Defence and Territorial Integrity.
¶ Internal Security.


1642165924971.png




Link.......

 
National Security Policy of Pakistan on India:

“Pakistan, under its policy of peace at home and abroad, wishes to improve its relationship with India. A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains at the core of our bilateral relationship. The rise of Hindutva-driven politics in India is deeply concerning and impacts Pakistan’s immediate security.

The political exploitation of a policy of belligerence towards Pakistan by India’s leadership has led to the threat of military adventurism and non-contact warfare to our immediate east. Growing Indian arms build-up, facilitated by access to advanced technologies and exceptions in the non-proliferation rules, is a matter of concern for Pakistan. Besides impacting regional stability, such policies of exceptionalism also undermine the global non-proliferation regime.

India’s pursuit of unilateral policy actions on outstanding issues are attempts to impose one-sided solutions that can have far reaching negative consequences for regional stability. India is consistently engaged in an effort to spread disinformation targeting Pakistan. Pakistan continues to believe in resolving all outstanding issues through dialogue, however, recent Indian actions remain significant hurdles in this direction”.
 
National Security Policy of Pakistan on Defence:


DEFENCE AND TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Ensure the defence and territorial integrity of Pakistan in all their manifestations.

Opportunities and Challenges

The security of our land, air, and sea borders along with space and cyber domains is paramount. Pakistan is pursuing ‘open and secure borders’ with respect to ease of movement, economic activity, and linkages with overall plans for economic connectivity. The recent war against terrorism has highlighted the role of military, paramilitary, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). LEAs have taken on an expanded role in urban cities and far-flung rural areas. Focused attention will be given to the training and modernisation of our paramilitary forces to meet requirements of border security in the coming decades. Equally, Pakistan will strengthen its aviation security protocols and expand maritime surveillance of coastal areas by investing in new technologies to ensure security of airspace and the sea.

Pakistan’s airspace surveillance should be guaranteed by a network of assets, and through robust communications and resilient command and control for comprehensive air and maritime situational awareness. Special attention is required to manage lingering border disputes which continue to pose security threats, particularly along the Line of Control and Working Boundary where ceasefire violations by India threaten civilian lives and property while endangering regional stability. Opportunities afforded by newly instituted border management initiatives and fencing of the western border and merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be capitalised on while securing hard-earned gains against terrorism.

Conventional Military Threats

With a regressive and dangerous ideology gripping the collective conscience in our immediate neighbourhood, the prospects of violent conflict have grown immensely. The possibility of use of force by the adversary as a deliberate policy choice cannot be ruled out. Pakistan is committed to defending its territorial integrity in response to any military misadventure. Requisite conventional capabilities will be ensured through astute investment in constant modernisation of our armed forces without embroiling in any arms race.

In addition, indigenisation of defence production, increased capabilities in network centricity, battlefield awareness, electronic warfare capabilities, and other force multipliers will be prioritised. Gains from economic security will allow additional resources to be allocated for ensuring credibility of defence by acquiring capabilities in keeping with an expanding threat spectrum.


Maritime Competition

The Indian Ocean is fast becoming a space for contestation. The self-professed role of any one country as a so-called net-security provider in the wider Indian Ocean would affect the region’s security and economic interests negatively. Multi-directional challenges in the maritime domain include cyber intrusion and surveillance of our sea lines of communication along the Indian Ocean, among others. This requires a renewed focus on strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities to meet emerging challenges. Protection of our Exclusive Economic Zone, ensuring freedom of navigation, and protection against piracy will remain critically important.

Strategic Stability

Nuclear deterrence occupies a critical role in the security calculus of South Asia. Pakistan’s nuclear capability deters war through full spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum nuclear deterrence in concert with our conventional military capabilities and all elements of national power. The expansion of India’s nuclear triad, open-ended statements on nuclear policy, and investments in and introduction of destabilising technologies disturb the strategic balance in the region. Pakistan’s deterrence regime is vital for and aimed at regional peace.

Space Security

With space-based applications and activities growing at an unprecedented pace, space is emerging as a critical element of national power, one that is fast developing as the new frontier of global contestation. Space-based technology is being used widely to enable safe communications, guidance systems for stand-off weapons, advanced meteorology, navigation systems, and surveillance of adversaries. Pakistan continues to maintain a policy against the militarisation of space at international forums. However, we remain cognizant of emerging uses of space and will continue to invest in our national space program in national interest.



Information and Cyber Security Threats

In the information age, the security and surveillance of communications and cyber space are crucial aspects of defence. While new technologies coupled with greater internet accessibility have broadened individual freedoms and availability of information, they have also exposed citizens and governments to spyware and data theft, and infrastructure systems to cyber attacks. With information and cyber warfare posing a new dimension to our security challenges, instituting robust mechanisms to protect cyber space from malicious use are essential tools for our security. In addition, investments in cyber security of critical infrastructure are crucial for ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential services and the security of privileged information. Access to alternative sources of technologies and building domestic capacity to develop our own secure networks and hosting capabilities are needed to monitor and minimise both surveillance and cyber intrusion. Replicating best practices in tackling cyber threats will create necessary capabilities for a robust cyber security paradigm.
Hybrid Warfare

Hybrid warfare is an evolving concept with expanding and blurring boundaries. It has found salience in the contemporary era due to technological and information evolution. Apart from information and cyber warfare, disinformation, influence operations, lawfare, and economic coercion, among other hybrid warfare tools are increasingly being applied. Hybrid threats against Pakistan originate from states and their proxies as well as from non-state actors. Pakistan will adopt a holistic, inter

connected whole-of-nation approach to neutralise attempts to undermine Pakistan’s security and stability through hybrid warfare.

Policy Guidelines

Defence, Deterrence and Territorial Integrity

Deter war through all elements of national power, while exercising our right to self defence if war is imposed.

Policy Objectives: Defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity at all costs. Deter any aggression by maintaining a cost-effective and adaptive military focused on modernisation and optimisation of force structures to ensure adequate conventional capability and maintain full spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum nuclear deterrence, without getting involved in an arms race.


Space, Information and Cyber Security

Enhance space capabilities to meet emerging threats and create a whole-of-nation capacity against hybrid warfare, especially ensuring information and cyber security.

Policy Objectives: Strengthen and enhance space-based technology and its application to meet future challenges. Combat disinformation and influence operations while enhancing information and cyber security, data security, and surveillance capacity. Ensure the security and privacy of government and citizen data while engaging effectively with the international technology ecosystem to secure national interests.
 
INTERNAL SECURITY

A stable and secure Pakistan where citizens enjoy their constitutional privileges and are protected against violence, extremism, and crime, and where rule of law is upheld equally for all.

Opportunities and Challenges

Terrorism

The most acute form of efforts to undermine stability and national harmony of a society is terrorism. Pakistan pursues a policy of zero tolerance for any groups involved in terrorist activities on its soil. With national resolve and dedication, Pakistan has fought one of the most successful wars against terrorism in the past two decades. Despite this success, the threat remains. The employment of terrorism has become a preferred policy choice for hostile actors in addition to soft intrusion through various non-kinetic means. Terrorism is also being used to disrupt and delay development initiatives.

Pakistan has been acknowledged globally for taking positive strides towards creating a strong financial monitoring system to prevent terror financing. The state has also undertaken special development projects in parts of the country previously affected by terrorism. Continuing this positive trajectory by strengthening police forces and associated counter-terrorism agencies, undertaking intelligence-based operations against all terrorist groups, preventing any use of financial sources for terrorism, addressing structural deficiencies and sense of deprivation in recruitment areas, and promoting a pluralistic anti-terror narrative will remain priorities for continued improvement in our internal security environment.

Violent Sub-Nationalisms

Fringe violent sub-nationalist tendencies have been exploited by hostile intelligence agencies that have provided support and sanctuary to subversive elements. The ideological undercurrent for violent sub-nationalisms exploits socio-economic disparities and governance gaps. Pakistan will adopt a four-pronged policy of engagement: separating reconcilables from irreconcilables; cutting off recruitment; constricting financial sources; and pursuing targeted socio-economic policies to address governance-related concerns in regions where violent sub-nationalist elements operate.

Extremism and Sectarianism

Pakistan is a diverse nation comprising various ethnicities, religious beliefs, sects, and languages. Extremism and radicalisation on the basis of ethnicity or religion pose a challenge to our society. The exploitation and manipulation of ethnic, religious, and sectarian lines through violent extremist ideologies cannot be allowed. Inculcating interfaith and intersectarian harmony and societal tolerance in all its forms will be prioritised. Cooperation of religious scholars from every school of thought will be elicited to expand de-radicalisation programmes and promote a united narrative against extremism. Action against those producing and disseminating hate speech and material will be swift and uncompromising.

Narcotics and Organised Crime

Pakistan has been declared a poppy-free country since 2001. Yet, nestled in a region that has a history of drug trade and production, narco-trafficking poses a threat to Pakistan’s international standing. It also results in the supply of drugs and harmful substances among our young demographic. Organised crime and its nexus with politics, business, and violence threaten the safety of our metropolitan cities, the environment in which businesses operate, and the robustness of our economy. Fighting these menaces with dedication and commitment is necessary to protect our citizens and ensure a safe environment for business and investment.

Policy Guidelines

Securing Pakistan Internally

Achieve a secure Pakistan by protecting citizens against terrorism, violent sub-nationalisms, extremism, sectarianism, and organised crime.

Policy Objectives: Ensure writ of the state in all parts of the country to guarantee security of life and property of all citizens. Prioritise combatting terrorism, violent sub-nationalisms, extremism, sectarianism, and organised crime. Ensure Pakistan remains a secure destination for intellectual activity, businesses, investors, and visitors.

Rule of Law

Equitable and responsive justice system that upholds the rule of law for all citizens equally and impartially.

Policy Objectives: Equal opportunities for all citizens to pursue their ambitions under the laws of Pakistan. Independent, expeditious, and citizen-focused justice system that preserves the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
 
