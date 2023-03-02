What's new

Pakistan must sign no-war pact with India: Former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi

Ashraf Jehangir Qazi
Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy has been a gift to India, wrote Ashraf Jehangir Qazi wrote in an opinion piece in the 'Dawn'
Dubbing the economic and political crisis now enveloping Pakistan as a “listless gloom”, a former senior Pakistani diplomat wants Islamabad to seek a rapprochement and sign a no-war treaty with India.

Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, who has also served in the United Nations, has also said that the hijacking of Pakistan’s foreign policy by the military had led to a disaster in Afghanistan and that “Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy has been a gift to India.”

“The reality of Pakistan, shaped by its wayward masters and bureaucrats, manifests itself each day,” Qazi wrote in an opinion piece in the Dawn, a widely circulated English language newspaper published from Islamabad.

Worse than 1971


“Not even December 1971 compares with the listless gloom that engulfs the country today,” said the former envoy to the US, India and China.

“Ever since the loss of our eastern wing and the judicial murder of our first elected prime minister, our story has degenerated from the tragic to the pathetic to the absurd,” he said.

He accused every major institution and influential group of people of failing Pakistan including the government, the army and intelligence apparatus, the judiciary, parliament, political leaders, the media, civil services and elites.

“Together, they have ensured a failed state,” he said.

Saying peace was a prerequisite, Qazi said that while Kashmir “is a matter of principle, it is also a human rights challenge”.



No-war pact

Further, he said, “Pakistan has a responsibility to seek a rapprochement with a very difficult India, in order to increase the prospects for justice in Kashmir and to render multifaceted cooperation with India politically feasible.”

“Principled compromise approaches can increase the probability of reciprocity, transform zero-sum confrontation into positive sum cooperation, reduce security expenditures, and with greater interactions allow less mutually hostile narratives to emerge,” he wrote.

“There is no reason why Pakistan should not be willing to negotiate a no-war agreement with India. Reaching a principled understanding on Kashmir could greatly help such an endeavour. Accordingly, playing to the gallery on Kashmir in these circumstances is of no help to the Kashmiris.”

Afghan policy

The diplomat also urged Islamabad to bring about major changes in Pakistan’s Afghan policy

“Respecting Afghanistan’s independence and gaining its confidence is the way towards developing the closest of ties with it and accessing the massive potential for regional cooperation with Central Asia and Iran,” he said.

Qazi said that no enemy of Pakistan today matches the enmity of its own rulers.

“They laugh all the way to their foreign banks and talk of national security and economic stability while the ruled sink below the poverty line to wither and die,” he added. He warned that Pakistan desperately needed “decent governance” now. “Without it, elections will only mimic and insult democracy and existential threats will end our existence,” he pointed out.


 
He's not wrong in principle, but it's unpractical.

In principle confidence building measures, agreements of non aggression, opening of trade help both nations, however its not feasible with the current Indian govt.

In a practical sense;

1. You don't negociate from a position of weakness, you do so from a position of strength.
2. The current Indian govt refuses to even recognise Kashmir as an issue.
3. The current Indian govt and political setup use aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan as a political tool to win votes from sex starved hungry bakhts.

What is there to negociate with these people other than a surrender? If he is so eager to drop his pants I suggest he use a dating site.
 
313ghazi said:
3. The current Indian govt and political setup use aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan as a political tool to win votes from sex starved hungry bakhts.
This is funny but this so so true

Choti lulli pajeets actually get orgasm from surgical strike dramas that Modi does before elections

These old uncles are in a world of their own where they used to do mushaira with Indians and listen to jagjit singh ghazals
 
313ghazi said:
He's not wrong in principle, but it's unpractical.

In principle confidence building measures, agreements of non aggression, opening of trade help both nations, however its not feasible with the current Indian govt.

In a practical sense;

1. You don't negociate from a position of weakness, you do so from a position of strength.
2. The current Indian govt refuses to even recognise Kashmir as an issue.
3. The current Indian govt and political setup use aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan as a political tool to win votes from sex starved hungry bakhts.

What is there to negociate with these people other than a surrender? If he is so eager to drop his pants I suggest he use a dating site.
Straightforward and simple: India will not or will never talk about Kashmir with Pakistan.

Pakistan has to decide, how to move forward with India........... We can go alone side by side (India does not have any issues) or keep aside and work on other things together.

Or else Pakistani fanboys' favorite: nuking each other. But still, nothing will change on the Kashmir situation between both the countries
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Straightforward and simple: India will not be talking to Kashmir.

Pakistan has to decide, how to move forward with India........... We can go alone side by side (India does not have any issues) or keep aside and work on other things together.

Or else Pakistani fanboys' favorite: nuking each other. But still, nothing will change in the Kashmir situation.
The only solution to Kashmir is military. For the sake of optics our establishment talks of diplomacy and all this other crap, but in reality there will never be a political settlement to Kashmir. If Pakistan wants Kashmir, it will have to take it militarily and our current military and political leadership feel we cannot do so, so will not even state it as a reality.

Pakistan does not have the global political capital, the financial capability and probably even the military strength required to conquer Kashmir - yet. If and when it does, if may try.

Until then the establishment will keep talking about diplomacy and talks, because it knows it cannot actually do anything about Kashmir and it needs to use the Kashmir brand, to keep itself relevant.
 
the iron is hot and conditions ripe for India to strike

a favorable deal on Kashmir with the much beleaguered powers that be running Pakistan for now

its like the stars have aligned

the Indian Navy, along with Iranian as well as Pakistani Baloch allies could carve out a little port bordering Iran and have a permanent military installation there

that way India can also keep an eye on Gwadar and the Chinese activity in the area

@313ghazi @hussain0216 @Paitoo @villageidiot @Areesh

FBe9oVyVgAQy2xM.jpg
 
-=virus=- said:
the iron is hot and conditions ripe for India to strike

a favorable deal on Kashmir with the much beleaguered powers that be running Pakistan for now

its like the stars have aligned

the Indian Navy, along with Iranian as well as Pakistani Baloch allies could carve out a little port bordering Iran and have a permanent military installation there

that way India can also keep an eye on Gwadar and the Chinese activity in the area

@313ghazi @hussain0216 @Paitoo @villageidiot @Areesh

FBe9oVyVgAQy2xM.jpg
it would be a good opportunity for India to do this, and I doubt they would get a better opportunity to do so.
But the external backlash with the international community will be absolute massive, not to mention that China will likely get involved because India will definitely struggle through kashmir.
India will ultimately defeat Pakistan in a conventional war, but it will be extremely bloody and slow
 
-=virus=- said:
the iron is hot and conditions ripe for India to strike

a favorable deal on Kashmir with the much beleaguered powers that be running Pakistan for now

its like the stars have aligned

the Indian Navy, along with Iranian as well as Pakistani Baloch allies could carve out a little port bordering Iran and have a permanent military installation there

that way India can also keep an eye on Gwadar and the Chinese activity in the area

@313ghazi @hussain0216 @Paitoo @villageidiot @Areesh

FBe9oVyVgAQy2xM.jpg
India is not going to launch any offensive of any sort, and it shouldn't. India's plan is to secure its portion of Kashmir and be done with it. Look, we have nothing to gain by getting into a full scale conflict. It's not as if we are eyeing their natural resources or anything. For all the talk of getting back GB etc, trust me, the RW do not want more Muslims in the country. They barely tolerate the ones which are there. The security situation has been getting better and that is what is important. Let bygones be bygones. Negotiate a peace agreement and close the chapter.
 
-=virus=- said:
the iron is hot and conditions ripe for India to strike

a favorable deal on Kashmir with the much beleaguered powers that be running Pakistan for now

its like the stars have aligned

the Indian Navy, along with Iranian as well as Pakistani Baloch allies could carve out a little port bordering Iran and have a permanent military installation there

that way India can also keep an eye on Gwadar and the Chinese activity in the area

@313ghazi @hussain0216 @Paitoo @villageidiot @Areesh

FBe9oVyVgAQy2xM.jpg
Meanwhile just a little stir and Bharti Basanti already suffering miscarriage.

www-firstpost-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Does Pakistan’s ISI have a role in Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh’s rise in Punjab?

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has reportedly provided a social media boost to Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. India’s security agencies believe the rise of the Waris Punjab De chief is an attempt by ISI to flare secessionist sentiments in the border state, according to media reports
www-firstpost-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-firstpost-com.cdn.ampproject.org
 
Pakistan and India won’t go to war.

Why would India go to war against Pakistan and risk its economic growth. War or even a military build up is a huge threat to investor confidence.

Azad Kashmir and GB are happy with Pakistan and there are no rebellion or even signs of it there. If the Indians are to invade Azad Kashmir and GB, do you think they’d be able to keep it with an angry civilian population. You guys need to visit parts of AJK and feel the public sentiments. Their dislike of India dwarfs that of other provinces of Pakistan.

If I were an Indian (Naozubillah) I will sit tight and focus inwards.
 
Unfortunately the former diplomat does not understand that Pakistan and India are legally at war since unilateral actions by India in the disputed region of Kashmir.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Islamabad to seek a rapprochement and sign a no-war treaty with India.
You have one country that wants to sign a no-war treaty... Whereas the other country wants to sign a yes-war proclamation.

That is called a surrender.

Well done corrupt Pakistani establishment. Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan.
 

