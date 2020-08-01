Pakistan must rehabilitate the displaced from Kargil War

Pakistan initially refused to acknowledge their involvement in the intrusion, but finally, they had to accept it. The war ended up with India successfully pushing back Pakistan.



On the Tiger Hill, the Indian army buried 30 Pakistan army personnel. One of them was Captain Karnal Sher Khan. An Indian brigadier was very touched by the bravery of Sher khan. As Captain Sher was killed in action, before sending the body to the Delhi, brigadier M.P.S Bajwa had urged his general commanding officer to write an appreciative letter in the citation of the bravery he showed in the field. He even put a praising note in his pocket which eventually led to getting him the highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider.

