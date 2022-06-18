What's new

Pakistan must reassess ties with Israel: Saleem Mandviwalla

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday said Pakistan must reassess its ties with Israel and take the deal that is in its own best interest.

Mandviwalla, whose party is a part of the government, said: "We should not stop dialogue and trade with any country. People criticise Israel [but] we have to look after our own interests."

He said all the Middle East nations were negotiating and trading with Israel, adding that Pakistan must also do what suits its own interest.
Similarly, he indicated that the door for dialogue should not be closed on Pakistan's immediate neighbours, including India. "We have a border with India. Families live here. All three countries (India, Iran and Afghanistan) are important to us."
Pakistan must reassess ties with Israel, do what's in its own best interest: Saleem Mandviwalla

"It remains to be seen whether or not a deal with Israel is in Pakistan's interest," says the PPP senator.
Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. Palestine is NOT. These are two different issues. Pakistan should re-consider its ties with Israel, especially economic ties for it's benefit.
 
Disclaimer: I am not advocating for establishing relations with Israel.

For those who are asking where Israel can help us, Israel can help us a lot in IT and agriculture. Once again let me remind you that I am not advocating for establishing relations with Israel.
 
Edevelop said:
What does Turkiye produce and export that they can get from any where else? Both countries have a healthy economic relationship despite geopolitical differences.
Click to expand...
They are neighbors.... And most importantly water, Israel needs water even with their remarkable water efficiency. They import water from Turkey. Turkey also exports cars ( which we don't make competitively)
Iron ( which we don't make competitively ) Cement maybe an option but what stops you from exporting to anyone else... What does Israel need so much from us that we have and no one else needs it but them... Bhai open your eyes

_NOBODY_ said:
Disclaimer: I am not advocating for establishing relations with Israel.

For those who are asking where Israel can help us, Israel can help us a lot in IT and agriculture. Once again let me remind you that I am not advocating for establishing relations with Israel.
Click to expand...
China can also help us in agriculture to the extent that we are and will be much more well off than today.
 

