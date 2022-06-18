Pakistan must reassess ties with Israel: Saleem Mandviwalla

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday said Pakistan must reassess its ties with Israel and take the deal that is in its own best interest.
Mandviwalla, whose party is a part of the government, said: "We should not stop dialogue and trade with any country. People criticise Israel [but] we have to look after our own interests."
He said all the Middle East nations were negotiating and trading with Israel, adding that Pakistan must also do what suits its own interest.
Similarly, he indicated that the door for dialogue should not be closed on Pakistan's immediate neighbours, including India. "We have a border with India. Families live here. All three countries (India, Iran and Afghanistan) are important to us."
Pakistan must reassess ties with Israel, do what's in its own best interest: Saleem Mandviwalla
"It remains to be seen whether or not a deal with Israel is in Pakistan's interest," says the PPP senator.
www.dawn.com
